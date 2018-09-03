Monday

3rd Sep 2018

  1. News
  2. Migration

Migrant death rates at sea continue to climb

  • NGO boats rescued almost 39,000 people in first seven months of 2017 (Photo: Wikimedia)

By

The risk of death at sea for people crossing the Mediterranean continues to increase as the EU and member states attempt to stamp out refugee flows from Libya.

A report by the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) out on Monday (3 September) says that while the number of arrivals from Libya has dropped, the proportion of people lost at sea has increased.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

Did you know that 65 percent of EU institution staff find EUobserver influential in terms of EU news? We provide the deep context to make informed decisions. Try us.

Eszter Zalan

Why join?

Watch our reporter Eszter Zalan explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

"A higher proportion of people are dying at sea, with one death for every 18 persons who arrived in Europe via the central Mediterranean route between January and July this year compared to one death for every 42 in the same period in 2017," notes the report.

The death rate increases to one out of every 14 that leaves directly from Libya, compared to one for every 40 in the same period in 2017.

The proportionate spike in deaths appears linked to the decrease in search and rescue operations off the Libyan coast given Italy's recent crackdown on NGO charity boats.

It poses questions for the EU's repeatedly stated claims that the safety of refugees and migrants remains its top priority.

Earlier last month, the European Commission said it was training the Libyan coastguard because "our main objective is to protect migrants."

But figures from the UNHCR paint a contradictory picture, noting that some eight charity boats had rescued 39,000 people in the first seven months of 2017.

Most of the NGO boats are now gone, with the Libyan coast guard launching the bulk of the rescues using just two vessels.

The EU-backed "migrant safety plan" is designed to shore up the Libyan coast guard to perform the operations off its coast and to get UN agencies to send people back home from Libya or shuffle them into a resettlement programme.

People plucked from the sea by the Libyan coast guard are sent to detention centres, which are rife with abuse.

The number of people detained has doubled in recent months to around 10,000, including women and children.

The country, which remains in turmoil, has also seen a recent flare up in violence, with running street battles between armed groups in Tripoli.

The fighting has put hundreds of refugees and migrants detained in Ain Zara at risk of getting caught up in the hostilities.

Meanwhile, the two remaining NGO boats that continue to operate do so further away from the Libyan coast amid intense political and legal pressure from Italy and Malta.

The result is that people in overcrowded boats which are not detected by the Libyan coast guard have to travel further and longer before getting rescued either by the NGOs, the Italian coastguard, or other military or commercial vessels in the area.

A snapshot into those that do arrive in Italy from Libya shows that Eritreans, who have a 92 percent chance of getting international protection, make up the second biggest group of arrivals after Tunisians.

Some 1,100 people were feared dead on the central Mediterranean route from the start of the year to end of July.

A total of 18,500 arrived in Italy by the route, compared 95,200 the same time last year.

Site Section

  1. Migration

Related stories

  1. Migrant death rate spikes despite EU 'safety' priority
  2. Spanish NGO boat bosses face jail for rescuing Libya refugees
  3. Italy forces migrant boats onto EU defence agenda
  4. Migrants mobilise voters ahead of Swedish elections

Interview

Spanish NGO boat bosses face jail for rescuing Libya refugees

Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms had its rescue boat seized by Italian authorities in Sicily earlier this month. Three employees have been accused of migrant trafficking and face up to 15 years in jail and huge fines.

News in Brief

  1. Italy seeks to reassure markets over budget
  2. Spain hires Belgian lawfirm to fight Puigdemont lawsuit
  3. Brexit tipping public opinion in Scotland and Northern Ireland
  4. UK Brexit department hit by staff exodus
  5. EU ends anti-dumping controls on Chinese solar panels
  6. EU ban on halogen bulbs takes effect
  7. EU hopes for Kosovo-Serbia deal by May
  8. EU ought to end biannual clock changes, Juncker says

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. ACCACompany Law Package: Making the Best of Digital and Cross Border Mobility,
  2. IPHRCivil Society Worried About Shortcomings in EU-Kyrgyzstan Human Rights Dialogue
  3. UNESDAThe European Soft Drinks Industry Supports over 1.7 Million Jobs
  4. Mission of China to the EUJointly Building Belt and Road Initiative Leads to a Better Future for All
  5. IPHRCivil society asks PACE to appoint Rapporteur to probe issue of political prisoners in Azerbaijan
  6. ACCASocial Mobility – How Can We Increase Opportunities Through Training and Education?
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersEnergy Solutions for a Greener Tomorrow
  8. UNICEFWhat Kind of Europe Do Children Want? Unicef & Eurochild Launch Survey on the Europe Kids Want
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Countries Take a Stand for Climate-Smart Energy Solutions
  10. Mission of China to the EUChina: Work Together for a Better Globalisation
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNordics Could Be First Carbon-Negative Region in World
  12. European Federation of Allergy and AirwaysLife Is Possible for Patients with Severe Asthma

Latest News

  1. EU commission proposes US beef talks
  2. Swedes warned of EU collapse ahead of vote
  3. The case for a post-Brexit EU-UK democratic partnership
  4. Migrant death rates at sea continue to climb
  5. EU's Kosovo-Serbia talks restart This WEEK
  6. How the European soft drinks industry generates revenue for economies across the EU
  7. EU eyes Kosovo and Serbia enlargement deal
  8. EU to propose scrapping summer time change

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us