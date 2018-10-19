Friday

  • Martinez: "I could face charges of human trafficking" (Photo: EUobserver)

By

Europe and Morocco were increasing the suffering of migrants, including children, on the EU's only land border with Africa, the Roman Catholic archbishop of Tangiers has said.

EU plans to build asylum centres in Morocco would create "concentration camps for people who have no rights," Santiago Agrelo Martinez also told EUobserver.

Lisbeth Kirk

  • Martinez' church provided "holy sanctuary" from Moroccan police (Photo: EUobserver)

The cleric, whose church has helped migrants in Tangiers, on Morocco's Mediterranean Sea coast, for the past 11 years, said more people have come there after Italy and Libya cracked down on sea crossings.

Moroccan people used to shelter them and police used to leave them alone, but in June Moroccan authorities began punishing helpers, rounding up migrants, and deporting them, Martinez said.

People come from all over Africa fleeing poverty, conflict, political repression, and arranged marriages, he said.

They "abandon their homes and follow routes filled by death, by suffering, humiliations, violations of every sort," but when they come to the EU gate in Africa, they are now forced into hiding in the forests around the Spanish enclaves of Ceuta and Melila and in makeshift camps near Tangiers airport, he said.

The archbishop, who himself hands out food in the forests, said "they're cold, they fall ill, they're hungry - their situation was already difficult, and now they're being pursued and they face social rejection".

Many of them were unaccompanied adolescents or women with babies and infants, he said.

"Last week, I saw a family with babies sleeping in the entrance to the Cathedral here. I couldn't bring them in because I would face charges of human trafficking, but I couldn't sleep knowing they were there," he said.

The anti-immigrant wave in EU politics, as in Italy, espoused "a discourse that turned migrants into a threat, a danger," he said.

Spain's left-wing government had made "gestures" that grabbed "headlines" by taking in migrants from the charity boat Aquarius after Italy had rejected them in August, he noted.

But Spain showed its true colours when, a few days later, it expelled 116 migrants who had crossed into Ceuta back to Morocco without giving them a chance to file asylum claims, he added.

It did so on the basis of a 1992 "readmission" agreement with Morocco.

"The Spanish government sent them back, via Spanish territory [Ceuta], without any legal support, without any judge deciding on their case, ignoring the fundamental rights of these people," Martinez said.

Other EU signs, in no-photo zones, wrapped in barbed wire (Photo: EUobserver)

Nothing to eat

EUobserver spoke to a handful of migrants who were outside Martinez' cathedral in Tangiers, where they were protected from police by the ancient idea of "holy sanctuary", the archbishop joked.

"At home, I didn't have enough to eat ... I want to come to Europe to develop my talent as a footballer. I want to be like Cristiano Ronaldo [a Portuguese football star]," Keita, a 16-year old boy from Cote D'Ivoire, said.

His friends helped him to buy a plane ticket to Morocco, but now he needed to save €3,000 to €5,000 to buy an EU visa from corrupt Moroccan officials or to pay smugglers for a boat ride to Spain, he said.

"The [Moroccan] police drive around and when they see blacks, they arrest us, beat us, and take us back to Mauritania, where we have to beg for money to eat and to make it back [here]," he added.

"They treat us like animals," he said.

Fatima, a 22-year old woman, had walked from Senegal with her three-year old son and six-year old daughter. She gave birth to her third child on the way.

"We had nothing to eat after my husband left, so I came by foot with my kids. I came by foot even though I was pregnant," she said.

Amin, another 22-year old Senegalese woman, also walked.

"We suffered a lot on the way because there was very little to eat," she said.

"There's nothing to do in Senegal. There's no way to earn a living. When I get to Europe, I just want to work," she said.

Concrete corridors at Ceuta crossing (Photo: EUobserver)

Fortress EU

The EU's border control agency, Frontex, said there were 6,500 irregular crossings into Spain in September and 35,500 in the first three quarters this year, more than double the figure last year.

That indicates there are thousands of people like Keita, Fatima, and Amin in the forests of Morocco, even though they are invisible on the streets of Tangiers.

If they try to make it to Ceuta, or use roads leading to the sea crossing to Spain, they face Moroccan military police and army checkpoints.

They then face Ceuta's double, six-metre high wire fences fitted with infra-red, motion, and noise detectors.

If they go to Ceuta's main gate, perhaps with a dodgy visa, the symbolism of "rejection" is clear.

The gate itself resembles the crossing from Egypt to Gaza, with hundreds of metres of stone and wire-cage corridors under video surveillance.

These lead to a sign, a blue disc with 12 gold stars, which marks the EU border and which is wrapped in razor wire.

In the background, on a hill, Ceuta's old fortress, which dates back centuries, brings to mind the phrase "fortress Europe" used by policy wonks in Brussels to describe the EU's closed-doors policy.

The Moroccan crackdown on migrants coincided with EU plans to reward African states who stopped people from coming.

The EU also aims to create asylum-processing centres in Morocco and Tunisia, but the archbishop denounced this plan in strident terms.

Moroccan traders head home after a day's work (Photo: EUobserver)

EU slaves?

"These are concentration camps for people who have no rights," he said.

EU politicians treated Africans as if they were "subhuman or second-class" people who were there to serve our economy, he said.

"We treat them like slaves ... If we want them, we take them from their homes and countries to work on our [agricultural] land, but if we don't need them, even though they're hungry, we enclose them in camps," he said.

Ordinary Europeans were ready to help foreigners, the archbishop said, but populist leaders, like Italy's new government, were "pitting us against each other" by appealing to "selfishness and fear" and were "weakening European society".

"They're sniffing around for where they can get the most votes," he said.

The EU needed a new policy to welcome people in large numbers, but lacked the "inner strength" to do it, he added.

Pope Francis, who comes from the same Franciscan monastic order as Martinez, and with whom he had spoken on the subject, shared his views, Martinez said, but he said many Vatican officials, cardinals, and bishops did not.

"The future of Europe, and even more so the future of the church, will depend on what we do with migration," he said.

"There is a crisis, but it's not the migrants who are causing it, it's European society," he said.

"To say that migrants are undermining the European project isn't correct. It's not the migrants who are doing this, it's Europe itself," he said.

