Wednesday

20th Feb 2019

  1. News
  2. Migration

'No burning crisis' on migrant arrivals, EU agency says

  • Frontex return budget went from 13m in 2015 to almost €54m in 2018. (Photo: Investigative Reporting Project Italy (IRPI))

By

The security of the external borders of the European Union is likely to be tested this year, says the Warsaw-based European Border and Coast Guard agency.

"Our external borders will be tested, very likely in 2019 again and also the borders of neighbouring countries," Fabrice Leggeri, the head of the agency, told reporters in Brussels on Wednesday (20 February).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's coverage of the 2019 European election. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

The agency's budget and staff has expanded over the years, turning it into what Leggeri now describes as a law enforcement body.

Its budget to help return rejected asylum applicants, for example, jumped from €13m in 2015 to almost €54m in 2018. In 2015, its overall budget was €143m. Last year it was €320m.

Leggeri's warnings also come amid recent border control car purchases by the agency and other efforts to procure long-term leases for boats.

"These are necessary steps in order to prepare the agency in its role today and possible reinforcement tomorrow," he said.

But at the same time,there is EU wrangling over European Commission proposals to have 10,000 border guards at the agency's disposal by 2020.

Discussions are set to take place later today on the 10,000 figure among member state experts.

Not everyone is happy, with some, like Hungary, fearful it could erode national sovereignty, while others, like Poland, worry it would mean less money for structural funds. Last year, Austria's EU presidency proposed dropping it to 5,000.

"You can't just go shopping in a super market and pick up 10,000 officers from the shelf," Herbert Kickl, Austria's interior minister, told reporters in December ahead of an EU summit.

Migrant arrivals drop for third consecutive year

Leggeri's comments also follow the annual publication of the agency's risk analysis report for 2019, which noted some 150,000 people had attempted to cross the Mediterranean Sea in 2018.

"This is the third consecutive year in which the numbers of arrivals have been falling," he said, noting that there is "no burning crisis" of irregular crossings at the external borders.

People making their way towards the European Union either to seek asylum or look for opportunities typically take one of three routes: the central, western or eastern Mediterranean route.

What had once been the most popular route, the central Mediterranean, has since seen an 80 percent drop in arrivals or 23,500, mainly from Libya, when compared to 2017.

A 2017 deal by the Italian government with Libya, despite spiralling insecurity there, and an EU-trained Libyan coast guard sending rescued hopefuls back to Libya are among the reasons the arrival rates along the central route is the lowest in six years.

Tunisia has since taken over Libya as the main departure point in the central route, composed mostly of Tunisian and Eritrean nationals leaving the country by boat.

"The decrease of arrivals that was observed in the central Mediterranean route clearly also resulted in the displacement affect on the western Mediterranean route," noted Leggeri.

It means that last year most left from Morocco to reach Spain. In absolute terms, the route experienced the most traffic with 57,000 arrivals to Europe.

A lot of those came from sub-Saharan countries, although the number of Moroccan nationals also taking the journey has spiked in the past few months.

Meanwhile, pressure has also increased by a third on the eastern Mediterranean route, with some 56,000 arrivals.

The bulk of that pressure came through the land border between Greece and Turkey, with Turks as the main nationality.

Site Section

  1. Migration

Related stories

  1. EU summit hits asylum fatigue as deadlock continues
  2. Frontex: Europe's new law enforcement agency?
EU summit hits asylum fatigue as deadlock continues

Leaders at the EU summit are unlikely to discuss migration, preferring instead to rubber-stamp pre-cooked conclusions. Recent proposals by the European Commission to get some of the reforms finalised are also unlikely to get broad support. The two-year deadlock continues.

Analysis

Frontex: Europe's new law enforcement agency?

The past 18 months have seen the EU's border agency Frontex morph into a law enforcement as it steps up efforts to crack down on crime and terrorism.

Eight EU states take migrants stranded on NGO boats

France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal and Romania have agreed to relocate the 49 migrants stuck on two NGO boats moored, for almost three weeks, off Malta's coast.

NGO Mediterranean rescue standoff exposes EU rift

Conditions on the Dutch flagged Sea-Watch 3, an NGO boat with 32 rescued migrants onboard, continue to deteriorate - as EU states refuse to take them in. The youngest on board is a one-year old infant.

News in Brief

  1. New details emerge on Slovak journalist murder
  2. UK lobbies Germany on Saudi arms ban
  3. EU agency forced to pay London rent after Brexit
  4. British PM to batter against EU wall on Brexit
  5. Hungary and Slovakia break EU line on Jerusalem
  6. Germany and France to overhaul EU competition law
  7. Estonia kicks out Danske Bank over money laundering scandal
  8. May and Juncker meet over Brexit on Wednesday

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersMilestone for Nordic-Baltic e-ID
  2. Counter BalanceEU bank urged to free itself from fossil fuels and take climate leadership
  3. Intercultural Dialogue PlatformRoundtable: Muslim Heresy and the Politics of Human Rights, Dr. Matthew J. Nelson
  4. Platform for Peace and JusticeTurkey suffering from the lack of the rule of law
  5. UNESDASoft Drinks Europe welcomes Tim Brett as its new president
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers take the lead in combatting climate change
  7. Counter BalanceEuropean Parliament takes incoherent steps on climate in future EU investments
  8. International Partnership For Human RightsKyrgyz authorities have to immediately release human rights defender Azimjon Askarov
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersSeminar on disability and user involvement
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersInternational appetite for Nordic food policies
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Nordic Innovation House in Hong Kong
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region has chance to become world leader when it comes to start-ups

Latest News

  1. 'No burning crisis' on migrant arrivals, EU agency says
  2. 'No evidence' ECB bond-buying helped euro economy
  3. Juncker: Orban should leave Europe's centre-right
  4. College of Europe alumni ask rector to cut Saudi ties
  5. EU says Hungary's anti-Juncker campaign is fake news
  6. Trump right for once: Europe should take back foreign fighters
  7. EU should clarify rules for plant burgers and lab meat
  8. Italian populists could be second biggest force in EU parliament

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersTheresa May: “We will not be turning our backs on the Nordic region”
  2. International Partnership for Human RightsOpen letter to Emmanuel Macron ahead of Uzbek president's visit
  3. International Partnership for Human RightsRaising key human rights concerns during visit of Turkmenistan's foreign minister
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersState of the Nordic Region presented in Brussels
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersThe vital bioeconomy. New issue of “Sustainable Growth the Nordic Way” out now
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic gender effect goes international
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersPaula Lehtomaki from Finland elected as the Council's first female Secretary General
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic design sets the stage at COP24, running a competition for sustainable chairs
  9. Counter BalanceIn Kenya, a motorway funded by the European Investment Bank runs over roadside dwellers
  10. ACCACompany Law Package: Making the Best of Digital and Cross Border Mobility,
  11. International Partnership for Human RightsCivil Society Worried About Shortcomings in EU-Kyrgyzstan Human Rights Dialogue
  12. UNESDAThe European Soft Drinks Industry Supports over 1.7 Million Jobs

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us