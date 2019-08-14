Wednesday

14th Aug 2019

  1. News
  2. Migration

Feature

EU asked to solve migrant rescue deadlock

  • More than 500 rescued people now waiting on board the two charity vessels (Photo: CSDP EEAS)

By

France has initiated informal talks with the European Commission to find a solution for the 'Open Arms', a Spanish rescue ship which has been stuck in the Mediterranean Sea for 13 days with 151 people on board, after being denied entry by Italy and Malta.

The Spanish authorities' attitude also remains unclear.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's stories on the distribution of top-posts in the European Union. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

"Just like every other time this kind of situation has come up, France is taking the initiative and actively contributing to the search for a solution at European scale to disembark and take in the rescued individuals," said a spokesperson for the French interior ministry to Spanish newspaper EL Pais.

A spokesperson for the European Commission insisted on Monday that the official coordination of the disembarkation and relocation operations of the Open Arms have not started only because there has been no request for one by member states.

The spokesperson also said that the commission has contacted European countries to "ask them to show solidarity" because "a solution must be found for all on board" the vessel.

EU sources confirmed that the commission is having informal talks with several member states "to explore the options of a voluntary relocation process." The names of these countries are still unknown.

Open Arms initially requested Italy and Malta to disembark all the rescued migrants, but its appeal was rejected.

Malta has offered safe harbour only the last 39 people rescued by the Spanish ship last Saturday.

Bt the Open Arms crew decided not to transfer them in order to avoid a revolt aboard from those who would be forced to remain.

On 7 August, the Spanish organisation Proactiva Open Arms, which operates the ship, sent a letter to French, German and Spanish leaders Emmanuel Macron, Angela Merkel and Pedro Sanchez asking them to activate a procedure known as a "formal coordination petition" to distribute the migrants across member states.

But none of the three member states contacted by the non-profit organisation followed up with a formal demand.

Matteo Salvini, the Italian minister of the interior, asked Spanish authorities to take in the migrants since Proactiva Open Arms was a Spanish organization. However, the acting government of Sanchez has currently rejected this option.

Spain's acting deputy prime minister, Carmen Calvo, suggested last Thursday that Spain would not take part.

"We are not a country nor a government that can be questioned in these issues and we are not the closest nor most secure port in this situation," she told reporters.

According to the Spanish press, Spanish government sources have suggested that the Socialist party's executive wing was also involved in the effort to find a "common European solution" for the vessel.

This Monday, the captain of 'Open Arms' ship asked Spain to grant asylum to 31 minors trapped on board.

As a response, Spain's acting development minister, Jose Luis Abalos, said that the captain of the Open Arms humanitarian boat "has no legal capacity" to make such a request.

"The captain of the ship does not have that capacity or that power, it does not correspond to him to be able to exercise that function, I understand that to continue keeping the matter alive it can be an argument, but he does not have that legal capacity," said Abalos in an interview with the Spanish press.

Meanwhile, conditions on board continue to deteriorate. Several people have been evacuated for medical reasons, including two nine-month-old babies and their relatives.

The mayor of Cadiz, Jose Maria Gonzalez, has sent a public letter to Sanchez in which he offered the city port for the Open Arms vessel "because we cannot remain indifferent to this situation".

Additionally, the Norwegian-flagged Ocean Viking vessel, operated by international charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) and Franco-German charity SOS Mediterranee, rescued 81 people on Sunday (11 August) and another 105 on Monday (12 August 12).

This added up to a total of 356 people on board, including 74 minors, now seeking care.

This also means more than 500 rescued migrants on two NGO ships now remain stranded due to the political mess in Europe.

Salvini has insisted on an "absolute prohibition" of port entry by either the 'Ocean Viking' or the 'Open Arms'. Maltese authorities have also refused to take in these migrants.

"I am at work in the ministry this morning to prevent more than 500 migrants from disembarking from two NGO boats, one French and one Spanish," Salvini wrote on Facebook this Tuesday.

"I will let you know how this ends. I will not give up," he added.

But for his part, Oscar Camps, the founder of Proactiva Open Arms, has challenged Spanish authorities to take Italy and Malta before the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea in Hamburg.

The Open Arms vessel was blocked from operating in the Mediterranean Sea earlier this year after Spanish authorities said it had violated international agreements.

Author bio

Elena Sanchez Nicolas is a Spanish freelance journalist based in Belgium.

Site Section

  1. Migration

Related stories

  1. Germany shames Italy on migrant rescues
  2. Libya: EU first sends migrants back, then deplores deaths
  3. Von der Leyen signals soft touch on migrants, rule of law
Libya: EU first sends migrants back, then deplores deaths

Some 40 died following an attack at a Libyan prison, where people hoping to reach Europe are locked up. The EU commission wants an investigation but remains silent on how it trains Libyans to return rescued migrants to the country.

EU targets Hungary for denying food to migrants

At least 25 people stuck in Hungary's transit zones along the Serb border have been denied food, with one case lasting eight days. On Thursday, the European Commission threatened the risks of sanctions against Hungary over the issue.

EU court: Denmark's family-reunification law 'unjustified'

The European Court of Justice in Luxembourg has delivered a blow to Denmark's strict family-reunification laws. The ruling will likely cause headaches for its new left-leaning government given its stance on immigration, and opens up 8,000 pending cases.

EU dismisses UN call to stop migrant returns to Libya

As the death toll of the Tajoura detention centre airstrike reached 53, including six children, the UN called for a halt to returning people to Libya. The EU - which is helping fund the Libyan coastguard - said no.

EU guilty of Libya migrant 'tragedy', ICC lawsuit says

EU states' efforts to "deter" migrants from Libya have helped kill more than 14,000 people and exposed 40,000 others to "crimes against humanity", according to a lawsuit filed in The Hague on Monday.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  2. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNo evidence that social media are harmful to young people
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCanada to host the joint Nordic cultural initiative 2021
  5. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work
  7. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  8. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions
  9. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness
  10. Counter BalanceRecord citizens’ input to EU bank’s consultation calls on EIB to abandon fossil fuels
  11. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North

Latest News

  1. EU asked to solve migrant rescue deadlock
  2. Internal EU paper: Second Brexit vote was no longer 'distant dream'
  3. EU has 'zero incentive' to break open 'trilogue' deals
  4. Denmark plans import ban on EU-approved pesticide
  5. US offers Johnson helping hand on Brexit
  6. Italy: New government without Salvini in the making
  7. Brexit row delays financial products transparency review
  8. Salvini calls for new elections in Italy

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersLeading Nordic candidates go head-to-head in EU election debate
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Secretary General: Nordic co-operation must benefit everybody
  3. Platform for Peace and JusticeMEP Kati Piri: “Our red line on Turkey has been crossed”
  4. UNICEF2018 deadliest year yet for children in Syria as war enters 9th year
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic commitment to driving global gender equality
  6. International Partnership for Human RightsMeet your defender: Rasul Jafarov leading human rights defender from Azerbaijan
  7. UNICEFUNICEF Hosts MEPs in Jordan Ahead of Brussels Conference on the Future of Syria
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic talks on parental leave at the UN
  9. International Partnership for Human RightsTrial of Chechen prisoner of conscience and human rights activist Oyub Titiev continues.
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic food policy inspires India to be a sustainable superpower
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersMilestone for Nordic-Baltic e-ID
  12. Counter BalanceEU bank urged to free itself from fossil fuels and take climate leadership

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us