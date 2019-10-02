Wednesday

2nd Oct 2019

  1. News
  2. Migration

Johansson: 'No new proposals in first 100 days'

By

European commissioner for home affairs hopeful Ylva Johansson has struggled to put forward any fresh ideas on how to unblock the EU's asylum reforms, telling MEPs she won't make any new proposals in her first 100 days in office.

Speaking to MEPs in the civil liberties committee on Tuesday (1 October) in a two-and-half-hour job grilling, Johansson said she would instead be banking on her past experience as a minister in Sweden to find a solution to years of EU member state deadlock.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's stories on the distribution of top-posts in the European Union. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

"I have been entrusted with this portfolio to find a new pact on migration and asylum because I am quite experienced. I have been tackling and cracking tough nuts before in my political career," she said, noting that she has worked in a handful of minority governments in Sweden.

She said the incoming European Commission had also presented a fresh momentum but when pressed for details on how to achieve those ends, Johansson told MEPs "I can't exactly say how this will be done," noting instead she first needs to listen to member states.

The former Swedish minister said her top priority will be to create a new pact on migration and asylum, a tasked delegated upon her by commission-president elect Ursula von der Leyen.

Johansson also praised Sweden for having accepted in 2015 more refugees per capita than any other EU state, including some one-third of all unaccompanied minors.

But it has since clamped down, imposed controversial border checks with Denmark, and boosted deportations of rejected asylum seekers.

Some 2,600 were deported from Sweden by plane between January and August 2019, including 50 to Afghanistan in a single day amid widespread reports of self-harm and attempted suicides.

Vague

The EU has so far been unable to agree on the European commission's revamp of internal asylum rules, in large part because a handful of member states led by Hungary refuse to accept any system that is not voluntary.

Multiple successive EU presidencies over the years have tried to broker a compromise with concepts like solidarity and responsibility in an effort to share out arriving asylum seekers. All have failed.

Johansson drew the line on solidarity, pitting the commissioner-designate against Hungary and other like-minded EU states such as Poland.

"Let me be clear on one thing, the solidarity mechanism is not voluntary," she said.

Some MEPs appeared unconvinced by Johansson's vague responses.

"The council has blocked everything and they may do it again so your new pact may not be a new pact," warned Claude Moraes, a British labour MEP.

Roberta Metsola, a centre-right Maltese MEP drew similar conclusions, noting that Johansson had not given them any answers on a whole host of issues from protecting external borders to tackling the threat of terrorism.

Spanish centre-left Juan Fernando Lopez Aguilar, who chairs the committee, also gave a mixed review.

"My praise is positive in principal but I highlight it is up to coordinators to make up their minds as to the final assessment," he said, after the hearing.

More talk

Johansson also drew a direct link between the stalled EU asylum package and member states erecting internal border controls in what is supposed to be a border-free Schengen area.

Only earlier this week, Germany had announced it would intensify border checks to prevent migrants from entering the country.

"Alongside the new border control arrangements on the border with Austria, I have instructed officers to step up random police checks on all other German borders," said Horst Seehofer, minister of the interior and member of the centre-right Christian Social Union (CSU) party.

Austria, Denmark, France, Germany and Sweden have all been imposing so-called temporary border controls for the past few years, despite European Commission promises to have them abolished.

Asked if she would sanction the states for border violations, Johansson said she also preferred dialogue.

"I think that I should start with a dialogue with the countries in trying to find way forwards in other aspects before starting an infringement procedure," she said.

Site Section

  1. Migration

Related stories

  1. Greece migrant arrivals becoming 'unsustainable'
  2. EU split on migration widens
  3. Austria EU presidency seeks 'mandatory solidarity' on Dublin
  4. Poland's 'vague' nominee flops in EU hearing

Opinion

EU split on migration widens

Failure to reform the EU's asylum system and to manage the crisis will likely push increasingly numbers of voters towards far-right and populist parties.

Austria EU presidency seeks 'mandatory solidarity' on Dublin

EU interior ministers are meeting in Luxembourg this Friday to discuss migration. The Austrian EU presidency is hoping to reach a consensus on Dublin reforms and a concept of 'mandatory solidarity' after briefing 27 EU states bilaterally over the summer.

Poland's 'vague' nominee flops in EU hearing

Poland's nominee for agriculture commissioner, Janusz Wojciechowski, is likely to face a second hearing after MEPs from top political groups lambasted his "vague" performance on Tuesday.

Investigation

'Inhumane' Frontex forced returns going unreported

The independence of Frontex's monitoring system to make sure people are treated humanely when they are forcibly returned is in question. Efforts by some national authorities are underway to create a more credible parallel system based on transparency and scrutiny.

Four EU states want 'automatic' refugee relocation

The interior ministers from France, Germany, Italy, and Malta are meeting on Monday to discuss a new temporary and voluntary agreement for the relocation of asylum seekers, that will prevent EU countries from negotiating case-by-case.

News in Brief

  1. Maltese nominee commits to tackle gender pay gap
  2. French nominee pleads innocence on EU funds
  3. Workers strike in Athens over Greek labour reforms
  4. Johnson: UK Brexit plan will have no checks on Irish border
  5. Reynders: Hungary and Poland right to face EU censure
  6. Belgian EU nominee denies 'malicious' allegations
  7. UK in final Brexit offer to EU
  8. Over 130,000 Sephardic Jews apply for Spanish citizenship

Opinion

Europe's refugee policy is test of its true 'way of life'

As ex-national leaders, we know it's not easy to withstand public pressures and put collective interests ahead of domestic concerns. But without strong institutional leadership, EU values themselves risk ringing hollow, not least to those seeking protection on Europe's shores.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAUNESDA appoints Nicholas Hodac as Director General
  2. UNESDASoft drinks industry co-signs Circular Plastics Alliance Declaration
  3. FEANIEngineers Europe Advisory Group: Building the engineers of the future
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNew programme studies infectious diseases and antibiotic resistance
  5. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  6. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersNo evidence that social media are harmful to young people
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersCanada to host the joint Nordic cultural initiative 2021
  9. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work
  11. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  12. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions

Latest News

  1. Johnson finally unveils UK's Brexit border 'compromise'
  2. Belgium's EU nominee sails through, despite allegations
  3. Poland's 'vague' nominee flops in EU hearing
  4. Johansson: 'No new proposals in first 100 days'
  5. Wishlist for Goulard at European Parliament grilling
  6. Leaked British customs plan is 'non-starter', Ireland says
  7. Hogan sets out trade plans at commissioner grilling
  8. Tough questions for new EU 'development' commissioner

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness
  2. Counter BalanceRecord citizens’ input to EU bank’s consultation calls on EIB to abandon fossil fuels
  3. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersLeading Nordic candidates go head-to-head in EU election debate
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Secretary General: Nordic co-operation must benefit everybody
  7. Platform for Peace and JusticeMEP Kati Piri: “Our red line on Turkey has been crossed”
  8. UNICEF2018 deadliest year yet for children in Syria as war enters 9th year
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic commitment to driving global gender equality
  10. International Partnership for Human RightsMeet your defender: Rasul Jafarov leading human rights defender from Azerbaijan
  11. UNICEFUNICEF Hosts MEPs in Jordan Ahead of Brussels Conference on the Future of Syria
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic talks on parental leave at the UN

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us