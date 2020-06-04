Thursday

4th Jun 2020

EU Commission seeks help as hundreds stuck off Malta coast

  • Captain Morgan cruise boats are being used to keep migrants offshore. (Photo from 2008.) (Photo: Pepino)

By

The European Commission is demanding swift disembarkation of hundreds of people stranded on boats miles off the Maltese coast.

"They need to be disembarked as soon as possible," a European Commission spokesperson said in an emailed statement on Wednesday (3 June).

Some 400 who fled Libya are stuck on Maltese Captain Morgan boats, which are typically reserved for sight-seeing tourists.

Malta has refused to allow them to set foot on dry land since April after claiming unsafe ports because of the pandemic caused by Covid-19.

Last week, Malta's foreign affairs minister Evarist Bartolo said the island-nation is too small to accept arrivals and needs support from other EU states.

"So far this year 1,500 irregular migrants have reached Malta - nearly half the total amount we had the for whole of last year," he said, in a statement.

The statement also follows recent reports of illegal push-backs from Maltese waters to Libya in moves orchestrated by Malta's government.

With pandemic restrictions easing throughout much of the EU, the commission says there is an urgent need for member states to help Malta.

Efforts are underway to have the people transferred to other EU states, amid reports of hunger strikes and suicide attempts among those stranded on the boats.

The commission did not say if any EU state has yet stepped forward.

But SOS Mediterranean, a Geneva-based civil group, said the people are in fact being used as pawns, given the general political backlash against those seeking international protection in Europe.

"This summer again, the Mediterranean should not turn into a sea of death and inhumanity", said Sophie Beau, SOS Mediterranean co-founder, in a statement.

Maltese media report those on the boat come from Bangladesh, Morocco, Nigeria, Ivory Coast and other West African countries.

Such stand-offs where people are refused to disembark a boat until other EU states agree to take them are common.

They have been happening at least since 2009 but have intensified over the past few years.

Over 30 boats in the central Mediterranean have been caught in the tug of war over disembarkation and relocation since last autumn.

Of those 3,614 people were disembarked to Italy and another 700 in Malta. Many ended up in Germany.

The current saga points to a bitter debate over migration and asylum throughout much of the EU as the European Commission struggles to find a response that appeases all 27 capitals.

  Deaths at sea case raises questions over Malta's role
  Malta pushing refugees back into Libya war
  EU's new migration pact must protect people on the move
Deaths at sea case raises questions over Malta's role

Malta's prime minister's office is under scrutiny after allegations it gave instructions for a private vessel to push back a boat of migrants from waters within its zone of responsibility, and back to Libya. At least 12 people died.

New Greek rules stigmatise NGOs working with migrants

New rules in Greece single out NGOs that work with refugees and asylum, in what the Athens government say is a bid to create greater transparency. But refugee groups say the rules are discriminatory and follow an anti-NGO pattern.

Malta patrol boat 'intimidates' capsized migrants

Alarm Phone, a hotline service for migrants in distress, has released video footing showing an Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) boat making dangerous manoeuvres next to people swimming for their lives at sea. Malta does not deny the footage.

New EU migration pact set for start of summer

The new EU pact on migration is set for publication sometime in June. Final tweaks are still underway as commissioner for home affairs Ylva Johansson says she remains cautiously optimistic on finding a solution to the most pressing issues.

  EU job losses tell tale of pandemic damage
  Former PM May mauls Johnson on Brexit and corona
  Merkel calls off EU-China summit due to pandemic
  Merkel to spend €130bn on German recovery
  EU Commission wants new agency on innovation
  Leaders to discuss EU budget online, 2nd summit likely
  EU Commission proposes €585m for Syria crisis refugees
  Germany reopens borders to Europe on 15 June

New EU migration pact set for start of summer

The new EU pact on migration is set for publication sometime in June. Final tweaks are still underway as commissioner for home affairs Ylva Johansson says she remains cautiously optimistic on finding a solution to the most pressing issues.

EU sued for funding 'forced labour' Eritrea highway

The Dutch Foundation Human Rights for Eritreans has initiated a court case against the European Union for financing highway projects in an Eritrea where forced labour is rampant. The lawsuit comes amid a European Parliament debate on the funding.

  How reducing sugar and calories in soft drinks makes the healthier choice the easy choice
  Green energy to power Nordic start after Covid-19
  This year's EU Sustainable Energy Week (EUSEW) will be held digitally!
  Nordic states are fighting to protect gender equality during corona crisis
  Circularity works, let's all give it a chance
  Nordic ministers call for post-corona synergies between economic recovery and green transition

  Kosovo to restart EU/US-led Serbia talks
  EU Commission slammed for Covid-19 'mid-threat' ranking
  EU Commission seeks help as hundreds stuck off Malta coast
  Belgium re-opens, with restrictions, on 8 June
  Europe's last stand for the two-state solution?
  The perfect crime? Pesticides - low risk, minimal sanctions
  New Greek rules stigmatise NGOs working with migrants
  Row looming over 8.8 percent cut in CAP budget

