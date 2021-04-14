Wednesday

14th Apr 2021

  1. News
  2. Migration

Denmark threatens Syria deportations amid EU concerns

By

Denmark is stripping Syrians of residency rights, despite EU calls to not deport anyone back to the war-torn country.

The Scandinavian country is the first EU member state to start to revoke residency permits of Syrians, amid recent claims in Denmark that Damascus no longer poses a risk to their return.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The European Commission on Tuesday (13 April) declined to comment specifically on the Danish decisions - noting instead that Denmark must respect "all fundamental rights".

The EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, however, last November delivered a more direct message.

He said Syrians that are returned face forced conscription, indiscriminate detention, forced disappearances, torture, physical and sexual violence.

"The limited returns that have taken place illustrate the many obstacles and threats still faced by returning internally displaced persons and refugees," Borrell said.

Over six million people are currently forcibly dispersed inside Syria, and another 80 percent live below the poverty line.

A recent report by the EU's Malta-based European Asylum Support Office (Easo) said forced conscription was among the top reasons for Syrians not to return.

In Syria, all males aged 18 to 42 must join the Syrian military.

Exemptions exist, including those residing abroad who can pay up to a $10,000 fee to avoid military service.

However, reports exist of people still getting arrested upon arrival despite having paid the fee.

"In previous years, the exemption fee has been linked with corruption, bribery, and discretionary application," notes the Easo report.

That assessment contradicts a similar report, this time by the Danish immigration service, which claims that "people who pay the exemption fee have not faced any issues after returning to Syria."

That conclusion may be linked to Denmark's shift towards the right when it comes to migration and asylum.

In 2015, it floated the idea of seizing jewellery and other valuables from asylum seekers to offset costs.

More recently, it proposed reforms to reduce the share of "non-Western" people in social housing.

It also stripped 94 refugees of their right to stay in the country, most likely relegating them to camps while awaiting deportations to some other EU state.

It is unlikely they will be sent to Syria because Denmark had closed its embassy there and severed ties with the regime - posing questions on why it would then consider the capital safe.

The response is likely domestic politics.

Although the government is led by the Social Democrats, in a minority coalition of leftwing parties, it has lent heavily on the far-right Danish People's Party when it comes to migration.

The number of Syrian applicants for asylum in Denmark has since been on a sharp decline.

Over 1,200 Syrians applied in Denmark in 2016, compared to only 340 last year.

With a few exceptions, the trend broadly mirrors those in other EU member states.

Germany, in comparison, went from over 268,000 to 40,555 over the same period.

Site Section

  1. Migration

Related stories

  1. Danish plan to seize refugees' jewellery prompts controversy
  2. Denmark falls behind in gender-equality ranking
  3. Denmark set to complete social democrat sweep of Nordics
Denmark falls behind in gender-equality ranking

Iceland remains the most gender-equal country in the world, followed by Norway, Finland and Sweden. But one Nordic country sticks out from its neighbours with few female lawmakers, senior officials and managers.

Denmark set to complete social democrat sweep of Nordics

The leader of the Danish Social Democrats, Mette Frederiksen, is poised to win national elections on Wednesday and complete a shift of power in all the three Nordic EU countries to having social democrat leaders.

Analysis

Frontex is its own worst enemy

The Warsaw-based agency held out 105 days, refusing freedom of information requests, before it finally revealed a partial breakdown of costs linked to its annual European Border and Coast Guard Day. Such delays, on spending, tend to arouse suspicions.

Frontex redacts its hospitality spending figures

The EU's border agency Frontex has blacked-out entire documents on how it spends EU taxpayer money on itself, including gala dinners and hotels. The agency, whose annual budget has soared to €544m, claims there is "no overriding public" interest.

News in Brief

  1. Michel pledges to protect von der Leyen's 'dignity' in future
  2. Libya frees UN-sanctioned human trafficker
  3. European court: jailed Turkish writer's rights violated
  4. EU set to miss 1m electric charging points by 2025 target
  5. Lavrov expects Iran nuclear deal to be saved
  6. France suspends flights from Brazil due to Covid variant
  7. Johnson & Johnson delays roll-out of vaccine in EU
  8. German government agrees nationwide pandemic law

Analysis

Frontex scrutiny on rights violations is a PR stunt

Greece denies any illegal pushbacks at sea. The EU takes their version of events as face value, in a system unable and unwilling to shed doubt on Greek authorities - posing accountability questions on the EU's border guard agency Frontex.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region can and should play a leading role in Europe’s digital development
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council to host EU webinars on energy, digitalisation and antibiotic resistance
  5. UNESDAEU Code of Conduct can showcase PPPs delivering healthier more sustainable society
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen benefit in the digitalised labour market

Latest News

  1. Nato and US urge Russia to back off on Ukraine
  2. Future EU platform seeks to 'stay clean' of hate speech
  3. Denmark threatens Syria deportations amid EU concerns
  4. MEPs raise concerns on vaccine 'travel certificates'
  5. Will Romania be EU's Green Deal laggard?
  6. Muslims, Ramadan, and myths facing 'European civilisation'
  7. Europe & Africa - rebuilding the future
  8. How the pandemic became an EU goldmine for crime

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us