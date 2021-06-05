Saturday

5th Jun 2021

  1. News
  2. Migration

Commission: outsourcing asylum 'illegal', after new Danish law

  • The socialist-led coalition government in Denmark has passed a new law, effectively outsourcing asylum (Photo: News Øresund - Johan Wessman)

By

Outsourcing asylum to countries outside Europe is not compatible with EU law, the European Commission confirmed on Thursday (3 June) - in the wake of controversial new Danish legislation.

"It is not possible under existing EU rules, or under the proposals of the new pact on migration and asylum," a European Commission spokesperson told reporters.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

He also warned that such moves risks "undermining the foundations of the international protection system for the world's refugees."

The comment was made after Denmark's parliament, also on Thursday, passed legislation to process asylum claims outside Europe.

The Danish legislation requires asylum seekers to physically submit an application at the Danish border. They are then flown to an asylum centre outside Europe, possibly Rwanda or elsewhere in Africa.

If asylum is granted, then the person would remain in Rwanda, for example, or any of the other half dozen or so countries Denmark is currently in talks with.

"If you apply for asylum in Denmark, you know that you will be sent back to a country outside Europe, and therefore we hope that people will stop seeking asylum in Denmark," the government party's immigration speaker Rasmus Stoklund told broadcaster DR earlier on Thursday.

Denmark has not yet reached any agreements with countries for them to accept outsourced asylum claims.

The European Commission says it now wants to study the legislation, pending its entry into force, given Denmark's special EU opt-out status on justice and home affairs issues.

"This is something we are going to have to analyse more in depth," said the commission.

Denmark has a socialist-led government, in a minority coalition of left-wing parties. But it has also lent heavily on the far-right Danish People's Party on migration topics.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees has denounced the Danish law, saying it risks creating a domino effect whereby other EU states may attempt to do something similar.

"This can lead to a frightening race to the bottom," said the Nordic representative of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, in a statement.

The latest decision also follows recent efforts by the Danish government to strip Syrians of residency rights and deport them back to the wider region of Damascus.

Site Section

  1. Migration

Related stories

  1. Denmark threatens Syria deportations amid EU concerns
  2. Danish plan to seize refugees' jewellery prompts controversy
  3. Denmark set to complete social democrat sweep of Nordics
Denmark threatens Syria deportations amid EU concerns

Denmark is stripping Syrians of residency rights - the first country in the EU to do so - amid threats to deport them back home. The EU did not comment directly, but warned that Syria is not safe.

Denmark set to complete social democrat sweep of Nordics

The leader of the Danish Social Democrats, Mette Frederiksen, is poised to win national elections on Wednesday and complete a shift of power in all the three Nordic EU countries to having social democrat leaders.

Best to keep Frontex in Greece, new rights officer suggests

Greece has drawn criticism and scrutiny for alleged widespread pushbacks of migrants in the Aegean Sea, along with the reported complicity of the EU's border agency Frontex. Critics say the agency should pull out of Greece.

EU rejects UN blame for migrant sea deaths

Last week, the UN high commissioner for human rights said the EU and its member states are partly responsible for making the central Mediterranean more dangerous for asylum-seeker hopefuls. The EU rejects that - despite evidence suggesting otherwise.

News in Brief

  1. German official vents spleen on Hungary's Hong Kong veto
  2. EU agrees midnight ban on Belarus airline
  3. Nord Stream 2 pipeline ready for gas, Putin says
  4. Greece begins vaccinating migrant camps
  5. EU court: Germany 'persistently' broke air pollution rules
  6. Study: Rise in antisemitic online content during pandemic
  7. Microsoft's Irish subsidiary paid zero corporate tax last year
  8. Netanyahu era ends in Israel

EU rejects UN blame for migrant sea deaths

Last week, the UN high commissioner for human rights said the EU and its member states are partly responsible for making the central Mediterranean more dangerous for asylum-seeker hopefuls. The EU rejects that - despite evidence suggesting otherwise.

EU defends Spain, after thousands enter Ceuta enclave

Spain has warned of a "serious crisis" for Europe after some 6,000 people entered Ceuta, a Spanish enclave in northern Morocco. The European Commission has voiced its support for Spain as diplomatic tensions with Rabat heat up.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council enters into formal relations with European Parliament
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen more active in violent extremist circles than first assumed
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region can and should play a leading role in Europe’s digital development

Latest News

  1. EU counters Biden's vaccine patent-waiver with WTO plan
  2. 'There are no clean countries', EU chief prosecutor says
  3. EU to defend journalists from malicious law suits
  4. Best to keep Frontex in Greece, new rights officer suggests
  5. First glimpse of EU's new 'digital identity wallet'
  6. Top EU court rejects Hungary's challenge to sanctions probe
  7. More trust in EU than national governments amid pandemic
  8. Commission: outsourcing asylum 'illegal', after new Danish law

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us