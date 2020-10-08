The EU Commission rule-of-law report: wrong in so many ways

The European Commission published its first rule of law report last week. Unfortunately, what we got is the wrong report, in the wrong place, at the wrong time. It cannot serve as a basis for any further discussion on rule of law in the European Union.
The report is based on an arbitrary scope. The notion that there exists a generally accepted definition of rule of law that may serve as the basis of a comprehensive review remains the subject of serious debate.
But that is not the...
Judit Varga is Hungary's minister of justice.
