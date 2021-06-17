Thursday

17th Jun 2021

  1. News
  2. Migration

Europe needs to help sea rescues, say NGOs

  • Italy's Mare Nostrum helped save some 150,000 people but was shut down in late 2014 (Photo: EUobserver)

By

NGOs are pressing the EU to help rescue people at sea, following similar recent calls from the European Parliament.

The demand on Wednesday (16 June) comes amid heightened prospects that more will attempt to cross the central Mediterranean from Libya over the coming weeks.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Aside from Doctors with Borders' (MSF) Geo Barents rescue boat, no other NGO vessel is currently at sea.

Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, along with Ecre, a Brussels-base NGO, want member states to dispatch their own ships to help rescues.

"It is shameful and tragic that EU countries can't agree on something as fundamental as saving lives at sea," said Judith Sunderland of Human Rights Watch, in a statement.

Some 667 people have died so far along the central Mediterranean route this year. The same period last year saw 221 deaths.

Meanwhile, over 13,000 have been intercepted by the Libyan Coast Guard and returned to a country wrecked by conflict since the start of the year, compared to the 11,891 intercepted throughout the whole of 2020.

The European Commission in 2013 had made similar calls for sea rescues after around 360 people drowned off the Italian island of Lampedusa.

At the time, it proposed an extensive search and rescue deployment by the EU's border agency Frontex, spanning "the Mediterranean from Cyprus to Spain."

Italy also had its own operation Mare Nostrum, which rescued some 150,000 people before ending in October 2014.

But EU naval operations have since been scaled back, following years of bickering among member states over EU internal asylum reforms.

"In 2020 and 2021, Frontex assisted in the rescue of 2,600 people," said its spokesperson, in an email.

The commission says it wants better coordination among EU states but has yet to respond if it supports a European-led search and rescue as proposed by the NGOs and the European Parliament.

Meanwhile, maritime-humanitarian organisation SOS Méditerranée is gearing up its chartered Ocean Viking rescue ship.

"Ocean Viking is setting sail to Marseilles for a port call before going back to sea as soon as possible," said an SOS Méditerranée spokesperson.

SOS Méditerranée director of operations, Frédéric Penard, said even a couple of assets from member states would make a difference.

"We are talking about emergencies happening everyday and even more likely in the coming weeks," he said, in a telephone call.

"For us the issue is an European issue and the response should be a European response," he added.

He also noted the EU's Irini naval operation is deliberately sailing in areas where the need for rescues were unlikely.

The prospect of any European-led search and rescue remain dim, given entrenched divisions by EU states.

Some of those divisions surfaced earlier this week ahead of the upcoming EU presidency under Slovenia.

Branko Grims, a senior MP in the Slovenian parliament, took a hardline stand on migration in a conference with MEPs.

"We need to protect our borders and we need to protect our borders more stringently," he had said.

But Detlef Seif, a member of the German Bundestag, warned the EU's internal asylum deadlocks over sharing asylum seekers still have to be sorted.

"Measures about the external dimensions can only truly be effective when we have a coherent and consistent internal asylum policy within the EU," he said.

Site Section

  1. Migration

Related stories

  1. EU Parliament wants Europe to take lead on sea-rescues
  2. Greece shouldn't have to integrate refugees, minister says
  3. EU rejects UN blame for migrant sea deaths
Greece shouldn't have to integrate refugees, minister says

Greek migration minister Notis Mitarachi says Athens should not be required to integrate refugees, because it is provides other services such as border protection. Instead, he says they should be free to move to other EU states.

EU rejects UN blame for migrant sea deaths

Last week, the UN high commissioner for human rights said the EU and its member states are partly responsible for making the central Mediterranean more dangerous for asylum-seeker hopefuls. The EU rejects that - despite evidence suggesting otherwise.

EU sends mixed message on Turkey as 'safe' haven

Greece has declared Turkey a safe country for asylum seekers from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Syria and Somalia. But the European Commission appears to have shed doubt on the claim, saying individual cases still need to be assessed.

Frontex 'own worst enemy', says EU auditor

A special audit on how Frontex supports member states in cracking down on "illegal migration and cross-border crimes" has painted a bleak picture of an EU agency, whose annual budget rocketed from €19m in 2006 to €900m in 2021.

News in Brief

  1. Northern Ireland parties agree new first minister
  2. EU set to welcome back US tourism
  3. EU approval of Russian vaccine faces delays
  4. UK asks EU to freeze 'sausage war' for more talks
  5. Reynders 'deeply regrets' Hungary anti-LGBTIQ law
  6. EU states slammed for weakening roaming rules
  7. Euro 2020 Greenpeace activist could have 'paid with his life'
  8. German platoon in Lithuania shames Nato force

EU rejects UN blame for migrant sea deaths

Last week, the UN high commissioner for human rights said the EU and its member states are partly responsible for making the central Mediterranean more dangerous for asylum-seeker hopefuls. The EU rejects that - despite evidence suggesting otherwise.

EU defends Spain, after thousands enter Ceuta enclave

Spain has warned of a "serious crisis" for Europe after some 6,000 people entered Ceuta, a Spanish enclave in northern Morocco. The European Commission has voiced its support for Spain as diplomatic tensions with Rabat heat up.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNineteen demands by Nordic young people to save biodiversity
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council enters into formal relations with European Parliament
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen more active in violent extremist circles than first assumed
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance

Latest News

  1. US and Russia restart talks on cyber and nuclear war
  2. Europe needs to help sea rescues, say NGOs
  3. EU countries can start 'going to the bank' for recovery funds
  4. EU 'concerned' at Johnson & Johnson vaccine shortfall
  5. Why the EU renewables target needs to be (a lot) higher
  6. EU and US make peace on trade before Russia summit
  7. Hungary passes anti-LGBTIQ bill ahead of 2022 election
  8. Prisoners, homeless, migrants, 'overlooked' in EU vaccine race

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us