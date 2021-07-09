Friday

9th Jul 2021

  1. News
  2. Migration

On board with SOS Méditerranée

Eritrean boy first to step onto Italian soil

  • Italian health inspectors were the first to come aboard the Ocean Viking (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

By

The 16-year old boy from Eritrea was the first to step off the Ocean Viking vessel onto Italian soil - at precisely 11:31 on Friday (9 July), in the port of Augusta, Sicily.

He had earlier in the week told EUobserver that he spent four years in Libya, including over two years in a detention centre in Zuwarah, a known smuggling hub.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

  • Eritrean boy is the first person to leave the rescue boat (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

At enormous risk, his father had collected $2,000 to set him free and onto a boat towards Europe, he said.

As he stepped onto the gangway from the boat to the dock, Italian authorities motioned him to wait.

So he remained on the metal platform straddling the boat and the port for about 15 minutes - less than a metre away from the end of an incredible journey no person should ever have to experience.

The news that the Ocean Viking had been given a port of safety late Thursday came at a critical moment.

Tensions had been mounting throughout the week. And with food rations dwindling, the SOS Mediterranée crew was doing everything possible to keep everyone calm.

But with a safe port declared, a wild joy exploded Thursday evening among the 572 rescued people on board.

By early Friday morning, the coast of Sicily had become clear, and along with it, the historic buildings of Syracuse.

The active volcano of Mount Etna also appeared just beyond the port of Augusta, where the Ocean Viking was told to disembark.

People had already started to sit in lines, knees-to-back, holding their orange tote bags as they watched the tankers and small boats pass them by.

As if in a sign of what lay ahead, the Ocean Viking was then piloted past the Geo Barents rescue ship operated by MSF and impounded by the Italian authorities after having saved over 400 people.

It then docked at a port, next to large piles of metal rubbish, and swung open its port side doors.

"Okay we can start," said SOS Mediterranee's rescue coordinator Luisa Albera at 11:24.

Italian authorities, including the police and staff from the UN refugee agency and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) were busy setting up stands.

The plan appeared four-fold.

First take photos and ID the survivors, then a Covid-19 test, registration, and a final police security check before being led elsewhere.

Families with children, minors, and those with injuries, were the first to leave.

But within the hour, the first confirmed positive Covid case had been found. The young male was moved back onto Ocean Viking where he is being kept isolated in a cooled aft container.

Others will likely follow him over the course of the next two-to-three days of disembarkation.

Out of the 572 people rescued, 151 are minors. With the exception of 27 women and girls, all are male. There are some 26 different nationalities.

The biggest is represented by Bangladesh with 151, followed by Egypt (119) and Eritrea (85). Eleven Syrians are also onboard.

Author bio

Nikolaj Nielsen, an EUobserver journalist, is embedded on the Ocean Viking for the coming weeks, reporting exclusively from the boat on the Mediterranean migration route.

Site Section

  1. Migration

Related stories

  1. Tunisian man throws himself overboard
  2. Food rations run out on Friday onboard Ocean Viking
  3. Ocean Viking's largest ever rescue - witnessed first-hand
  4. Malta refuses to help rescue involving disabled children

On board with SOS Méditerranée

Tunisian man throws himself overboard

In a fit of desperation, a young man from Tunisia threw himself over board. He was quickly rescued. But others have made similar threats, if no solution is found, including a 38-year old pregnant woman from Libya.

On board with SOS Méditerranée

Food rations run out on Friday onboard Ocean Viking

The final round of food distribution will be on Friday, possibly leaving the 572 people rescued by the Ocean Viking without sustenance, as tensions begin to rise. Of those rescued, 183 are minors, including 41 aged 15 or younger.

On board with SOS Méditerranée

Ocean Viking's largest ever rescue - witnessed first-hand

The Norwegian-flagged Ocean Viking search-and-rescue vessel saved 369 people on a boat in the middle of the night, some 80 nautical miles off Libya. EUobserver was onboard and witnessed the rescue first hand, in this exclusive by Nikolaj Nielsen.

On board with SOS Méditerranée

Malta refuses to help rescue involving disabled children

The Libyan Coast Guard intercepted a wooden boat of 30 people some 10 nautical miles inside Malta's search and rescue zone. But then suddenly let them go, allowing the Ocean Viking to perform its first rescue since leaving Marseille.

Feature

The exploited Sikh labourers babysitting Italy's buffalos

The migrant workers are exploited (by landlords and dairy-businessmen) like slaves. They work up to 14-hours per day, every single day non-stop without any leave, for barely €400 per month. If they get injured, their bosses hide these incidents.

On board with SOS Méditerranée

Libyan police lieutenant: 'Coast guard are smugglers'

The Libyan coast guard actively works with smugglers and are run by a militia, an ex-Libyan lieutenant police officer. The EU is buying the guard three new P150 high speed patrol boats.

News in Brief

  1. Ocean Viking gets port of safety
  2. EU rejects two-state solution on Cyprus conflict
  3. Asylum-seeking is not a crime, UK prosecutors say
  4. UK won't recognise vaccinations carried out abroad
  5. Johnson announces end to UK military mission in Afghanistan
  6. EU Parliament condemns Hungary's anti-LGBTIQ law
  7. EU fines five German car makers €875m over 'cartel'
  8. Olympics bans spectators as Tokyo declares Covid emergency

Opinion

'Discriminated, dehumanised' - Denmark's Syrian refugees

Syrian refugees lives were never easy and now with the Danish government's decision to revoke more than 200 residency permits and shift asylum responsibility to third countries, their prospects of living in peace here are bleaker than ever.

On board with SOS Méditerranée

Migrant rescue ship preparing for the worst

SOS Mediterranee's rescue coordinator Luisa Albera describes the events surrounding the tragic loss of 130 people in late April.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNineteen demands by Nordic young people to save biodiversity
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council enters into formal relations with European Parliament
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen more active in violent extremist circles than first assumed
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance

Latest News

  1. Eritrean boy first to step onto Italian soil
  2. Croatia snubs Monaco to let free British whistleblower
  3. EU states may tighten summer travel rules amid Delta surge
  4. Croatian and Slovak courts seen as 'least independent'
  5. How Slovenia is undermining EU's environmental ambitions
  6. Pandemic recovery spotlighted at Prague European Summit 2021
  7. Tunisian man throws himself overboard
  8. EU to create anti-money laundering agency

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us