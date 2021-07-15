Thursday

15th Jul 2021

  1. News
  2. Migration

Syria refugees prefer Libya sea-crossing to 'dangerous' Greece

  • Mahmoud is a 21-year old Syrian refugee, from Daraa. He was among 11 other Syrians rescued by the Ocean Viking vessel (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

By

Syrian refugees are opting to flee to Europe through Libya and then the Mediterranean sea-crossings, rather than risk entering Greece.

Three young Syrians, onboard the Ocean Viking rescue vessel, told EUobserver last week that Greece and Turkey have become too dangerous and too expensive as viable options.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Among them is 21-year old Mahmoud from Daraa, pictured above, who said his father had been killed in the war, leaving behind a wife and three children.

He is the oldest child.

"They wanted to take us to the army, but it is all death and destruction," he said, of the Syrian military.

Even though Turkey borders Syria, Mahmoud said it is now cheaper to fly directly from Damascus to Tripoli.

He arrived almost two months ago in Libya's capital city, after paying $1,700 [€1,440] for a plane ticket, he said.

Majid, a 23-year old from the same city, made similar comments.

He asked not to have his photo taken, because his father works for the state. "I left because of the war. I don't want to serve in the army," he said.

He explained that trying to enter Greece now costs some $15,000, while fleeing through Libya and by boat all the way to Germany is around $6,000.

"This one is easier and the other one (Turkey to Greece) is more dangerous. People go missing in Greece," he said.

Majid studied in Aleppo but was required to go to another district, which would have landed him in the army, he said.

Shadi is 26 and from Aleppo. He also asked not to have his photo published. He fled Syria to Lebanon when he was 18 to escape military service, he said.

"My brother is in the army, so I went to Lebanon to work because we can't have both of us in the army," he said.

But with Lebanon in chaos, the work soon dried up, and so he bought a ticket to Libya.

He said he didn't go to Turkey because it would have cost him $4,000, not including all the fees to cross into Greece.

The flight to Libya was much cheaper, and so he arrived almost three months ago, he said. "The sea is safer than in Turkey. If you go from Turkey (to Greece) it is very dangerous for people like us," he said.

Shadi said he paid $2,000 to cross by boat from Libya - before getting picked up by the Ocean Viking.

Fleeing Libya by boat through the central Mediterranean route is itself an enormous risk. Over 800 have died so far in the attempt, with many others intercepted and returned to Libyan detention centres.

But their testimonies come after the EU has helped shore up Greece's land and sea borders with Turkey.

They also come after numerous documented violent pushbacks by the Hellenic Coast Guard, which have also implicated the EU's border agency Frontex.

Both have denied any wrongdoing, despite numerous pushback cases documented by NGOs and the media. The United Nations high commissioner for refugees documented around 300 instances in the first three months of this year, spanning the Aegean Sea and Greece's land border with Turkey.

The European Commission has defended Frontex over the violations, following an internal probe that cleared the Warsaw-based agency of any wrongdoing earlier this year.

But critics say the probe was biased, alleging that Frontex helps intercept migrants for Greece to then push them back.

Parliamentary testimony

"Frontex is complicit, is a legitimiser, and a facilitator of this unlawful state policy," Iftach Cohen, a lawyer who is taking Frontex to the European Court of Justice, told the European Parliament on Wednesday (14 July).

Now the European Commission is weighing in on the matter once again, after more evidence emerged of a pushback in the Aegean Sea by the Hellenic Coast Guard.

Earlier this week, EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson warned Greece to stop the pushbacks. She described the practice as "violations of our fundamental European values."

Site Section

  1. Migration

Related stories

  1. NGO sea-rescue mission exposes reality of EU 'values'
  2. Eritrean boy first to step onto Italian soil
  3. Ocean Viking's largest ever rescue - witnessed first-hand

On board with SOS Méditerranée

NGO sea-rescue mission exposes reality of EU 'values'

The NGO search-and-rescue vessel Ocean Viking was the only civilian ship at sea. In the span of just four days, it saved nearly 600 people - often in a race with an aggressive Libyan coast guard.

On board with SOS Méditerranée

Eritrean boy first to step onto Italian soil

SOS Mediterranee's Ocean Viking carried out six rescues since the start of July. After a week of high tension, the NGO was finally given a port of safety in Sicily's port of Augusta on Friday.

On board with SOS Méditerranée

Ocean Viking's largest ever rescue - witnessed first-hand

The Norwegian-flagged Ocean Viking search-and-rescue vessel saved 369 people on a boat in the middle of the night, some 80 nautical miles off Libya. EUobserver was onboard and witnessed the rescue first hand, in this exclusive by Nikolaj Nielsen.

EU threatens to suspend visas from Belarus

Minsk suspended an EU-readmission agreement in June. Now the European Commission announced similar threats, possibly making it more difficult for Belarusians to travel to the EU.

On board with SOS Méditerranée

Tunisian man throws himself overboard

In a fit of desperation, a young man from Tunisia threw himself over board. He was quickly rescued. But others have made similar threats, if no solution is found, including a 38-year old pregnant woman from Libya.

On board with SOS Méditerranée

Food rations run out on Friday onboard Ocean Viking

The final round of food distribution will be on Friday, possibly leaving the 572 people rescued by the Ocean Viking without sustenance, as tensions begin to rise. Of those rescued, 183 are minors, including 41 aged 15 or younger.

News in Brief

  1. Australia and Russia lead backlash to EU carbon tax
  2. EP committee backs stricter law on US tech giants
  3. Frontex turned blind eye to migrant pushbacks, MEPs say
  4. Brexit is 'tale of woe' for British fishermen
  5. Covid restrictions mark France's Bastille Day
  6. ECB to do in-depth study of 'digital euro'
  7. Poland to buy 250 US tanks to deter Russia
  8. UN: migrant deaths-at-sea more than double in 2021

Feature

The exploited Sikh labourers babysitting Italy's buffalos

The migrant workers are exploited (by landlords and dairy-businessmen) like slaves. They work up to 14-hours per day, every single day non-stop without any leave, for barely €400 per month. If they get injured, their bosses hide these incidents.

On board with SOS Méditerranée

Libyan police lieutenant: 'Coast guard are smugglers'

The Libyan coast guard actively works with smugglers and are run by a militia, an ex-Libyan lieutenant police officer. The EU is buying the guard three new P150 high speed patrol boats.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNineteen demands by Nordic young people to save biodiversity
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council enters into formal relations with European Parliament
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen more active in violent extremist circles than first assumed
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance

Latest News

  1. Poland's EU future in doubt after snub to bloc's top court
  2. EU wants to ban new fossil-fuel cars from 2035
  3. ETS expansion to homes and cars raises bills fears
  4. Syria refugees prefer Libya sea-crossing to 'dangerous' Greece
  5. The chance for peace in Yemen
  6. Delta variant poses 'mandatory' vaccination dilemma for EU
  7. NGO sea-rescue mission exposes reality of EU 'values'
  8. How to make 'Fit for 55' fit for citizens

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us