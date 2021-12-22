Wednesday

22nd Dec 2021

Recognised refugees going hungry in Greece, say NGOs

  • Mavrovouni RIC was set up as a temporary site on the island of Lesbos after fires destroyed Moria a year ago. It is still under construction (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

Thousands of recognised refugees and others in Greece are said to be going hungry, according to NGOs on the ground.

The issue has been brewing for months by a Greek government that appears to be using hunger as an asylum deterrence and as means to clear out camps on the mainland.

Melina Spathari, who works at the Terre des Hommes Hellas, said there are migrant kids collapsing from hunger in schools.

"There is a situation that is inhumane. Total, total total chaos," she told EUobserver on Tuesday (21 December).

She said newborn babies in the camps are crying at night with hunger as mothers try to feed them using a mix of water and biscuits.

"They don't have milk," said Spathari.

Spathari said the Greek Ombudsman earlier this week described the Greek government policy as "unconstitutional" and that Athens must take immediate action to remedy the problem.

Some 28 NGOs, in a joint statement last week, said the Greek government policy enacted since October, has affected an estimated 60 percent of the 16,659 residents in mainland camps alone.

This comes after the government introduced a rule in March that effectively rendered refugees homeless, forcing many to return to the camps in order to receive the most basic of services.

Those camp-based services were scrapped in October for refugees, leaving them destitute and unable to feed themselves without outside help.

A lack of government integration projects has left others in an administrative nightmare, said Spathari, noting people cannot get jobs because they are required to have a permanent address and a bank account.

"These people cannot find accommodation outside the camps. They cannot find jobs because they don't have access to a bank account, so they can't enter the job market legally," she said.

"It's a vicious circle turning around and around," she said.

The European Commission also chimed in earlier this month in a letter drafted by home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson.

"The commission has repeatedly called upon the Greek authorities to ensure all persons, particularly the vulnerable receive basic means of subsistence, notably, food and hygiene products," she said.

The letter was a reply to the Greek-based NGOs, with the Greek prime and migration minister in copy.

A commission spokesperson on Tuesday said the Greek authorities did not reply to the letter.

Instead, he said a new cash assistance and payment system was set to be launched this week to help asylum seekers.

But registered asylum seekers are not the problem, points out Spathari.

She said the issue of hunger is affecting other categories, including recognised refugees, unregistered asylum seekers, and nationalities the Greek government deems safe for their return to Turkey.

"All people that reside there [camps] are eligible regardless of their legal status, they are eligible for the provision of services," she said.

Johansson, in her letter, made similar observations.

"We have underscored that all persons, irrespective of their status, should benefit from the provisions of EU law," she wrote.

She cited provisions in EU asylum laws, including the Reception Conditions Directive, the Qualifications Directive and the Return Directive and the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights.

  Greece shouldn't have to integrate refugees, minister says
  Greece dismisses EU states' objections on refugee travel
  Asylum seekers dread new EU camps on Greek islands
Greece shouldn't have to integrate refugees, minister says

Greek migration minister Notis Mitarachi says Athens should not be required to integrate refugees, because it is provides other services such as border protection. Instead, he says they should be free to move to other EU states.

Greece dismisses EU states' objections on refugee travel

Greece reaffirmed its position that refugees should be allowed onward travel, despite objections of abuse by six EU member states. The comments come as Amnesty International releases a new report on illegal pushbacks in Greece.

Asylum seekers dread new EU camps on Greek islands

A new EU camp for asylum seekers is being inaugurated later this month in Samos. Vagelis Stratis from the IRC says people are leaving the island to avoid to go to it, amid a spike in mental health cases.

Amnesty: Belarus forces 'beat migrants seeking EU asylum'

Amnesty International documented numerous beatings by Belarus guards of migrants after being forced back into Belarus from EU states. The NGO spoke to 75 people lured to the borders with Poland, Lithuania and Latvia from Belarus.

  Belgium decides on new measures to stop Omicron
  EU states keen to uphold southern Africa travel ban
  Germany seeks to revive EU-China investment pact
  Denmark to rent prison cells in Kosovo
  EU Commission limits Covid-pass validity to nine months
  EU court ruling allows firms to break Iran contracts
  Covid-19: Germany to limit private gatherings to 10 people
  164 drown in two Mediterranean shipwrecks

  US ready to hold Russia security talks in January
  Recognised refugees going hungry in Greece, say NGOs
  Covid-pass protestors try to storm Romanian parliament
  Commission experts call on EU not to label nuclear 'green'
  Hungary will defy EU top court ruling on migration
  EU updates rules to pump more state aid into green projects
  Bigots, bores and EU's bogus debate will not ruin my Xmas
  Where is the transparency in the EU €2 trillion recovery?

