Wednesday

23rd Feb 2022

  1. News
  2. Migration

EU 'assured' by Poland's preparation on Ukraine

  • Poland is erecting a 186km border wall, cutting off access from Belarus (Photo: Mariusz Błaszczak)

By

Listen to article

On a visit on Tuesday (22 February) to what could become a flashpoint for future tensions over refugees, Ylva Johansson, the EU migration commissioner, said Poland was making adequate preparations for arrivals if there is a wider conflict in neighbouring Ukraine.

Johansson spoke during a trip to Poland amid what appeared to be efforts by the EU to make sure the country and others in the immediate proximity of Ukraine have the operational support they need should there be a refugee emergency.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The migration situation in Poland itself has already proved to be a sensitive issue for Brussels: late last year, Warsaw refused help from the EU agencies dealing with borders and asylum during a flare up with Belarus.

But Johansson tweeted on Tuesday that she had been "assured by Poland's level of preparedness in relation to the Ukraine situation."

Poland has the largest number of land crossings with Ukraine of any EU member state. Ukraine also already has over 1.4 million internally displaced people — a legacy of Russia's past incursions.

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) in Ukraine on Tuesday, however, said they have yet to register any fresh internal displacement of people despite the recent flare up in tensions.

Although she judged Polish preparations to be adequate in the case of an influx from Ukraine, Johansson did demand greater transparency about the situation with Belarus in talks held with deputy interior minister Bartosz Grodecki.

Poland has an on-going state of emergency after the showdown with the leadership in Minsk last year.

And Johansson has in the past made critical remarks about Poland over its decision to ban journalists and humanitarian organisations from approaching the shared land border with Belarus.

Largely silent

So far, the European Commission has been largely silent on the details of its contingency plans to help out Poland, and other neighbouring EU states bordering Ukraine, in the event of a wider war.

What is known is that the commission has been working with EU agencies and member states as part of a so-called Blueprint Network. The commission would also be ready to mobilise emergency financial assistance, if needed.

In addition, the Malta-based EU asylum agency (EUAA) has been working on contingency plans based on different possible scenarios for Ukraine.

Hanne Beirens, the director of the Brussels-based Migration Policy Institute Europe, said the EU asylum agency was likely to play an important role in any forthcoming emergency.

The agency offers specialist knowledge about "scaling up reception capacities" in the event of rapid arrivals of significant numbers of asylum seekers, said Beirens.

"When we're thinking about solidarity and the capacity of the EU to respond to an asylum or a refugee crisis, the EUAA is a pillar," she said.

The UN refugee agency (UNHCR), with offices in Poland, Hungary and Romania, was preparing for "a potential influx," it said, in an emailed statement.

But, in an indication of the security-centric approach taken by some EU states towards migration and asylum, Hungary on Tuesday was sending its troops and military equipment to its shared border with Ukraine.

Hungary was "redeploying soldiers and military equipment to the eastern part of Hungary" the country's defence minister was quoted by the MTI Hungarian news wire as saying.

Site Section

  1. Migration

Related stories

  1. EU prepares Russia blacklist after hesitation by Hungary
  2. Murky plans for Ukraine refugees may soon face test
  3. EU countries urge nationals out of Ukraine
  4. Children and torture-victims in Polish detention, MEPs told
Children and torture-victims in Polish detention, MEPs told

Poland's deputy commissioner for human rights says over 1,500 migrants are still stranded at detention centres inside Poland. Of those, some 400 are children and 290 are women. She said a 13-year old girl had wanted to commit suicide.

EU and US strike at Russian state bonds

"Who in the Lord's name does Putin think gives him the right to declare what he called new countries on the territories of his neighbour?", US president Joe Biden said.

Podcast

Eurafrique

Could Françafrique — the French sphere of influence that outlived the end of French colonialism — still be revived on a European scale, as Eurafrique?

News in Brief

  1. Commission: Poland should adopt rule-of-law bill 'soon'
  2. Ukraine foreign minister asks for future EU membership
  3. UK: 'Inconceivable' to hold football final in Russia
  4. UNHCR: Greek pushbacks 'legally and morally unacceptable'
  5. African Union wants 'transition period' on climate
  6. Bulgarian MEP faces sanctions procedure over Nazi salute
  7. MEPs ask for aid to tackle droughts in Portugal, Spain
  8. Time for colonisers to 'give back' to Africa, Ramaphosa tells EU

Latest News

  1. EU and US strike at Russian state bonds
  2. EU 'assured' by Poland's preparation on Ukraine
  3. Nord Stream 2 may be 'dead' after Putin's push into Ukraine
  4. EU prepares Russia blacklist after hesitation by Hungary
  5. Today's the day to declare Ukraine an EU candidate country
  6. Putin pledges to carve up Ukraine as EU mulls sanctions
  7. EU hopes sanctions threat will stop Bosnia breakup
  8. Last-minute calls to delay EU deforestation law

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us