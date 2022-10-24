Monday

24th Oct 2022

  1. News
  2. Migration

Turkey beating Syrian refugees back to Syria, says rights NGO

  • Turkey is arresting Syrians with protection status and forcing them to return to Syria, says Human Rights Watch. (Photo: European Parliament)

By

Listen to article

Turkey has beaten and forced hundreds of recognised Syrian refugees back into Syria over the past year, according to a new report.

"We wrote hundreds but I imagine it's maybe the tip of the iceberg," said Nadia Hardman, a researcher at Human Rights Watch, and co-author of the report.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The NGO on Monday (24 October) released the 10-page damning indictment on how Turkey is turning against the 3.6 million Syrian refugees it currently hosts.

With government plans to resettle some 1 million Syrian refugees to buffer zones in northern Syria, the issue comes amid anti-refugee sentiment ahead of a 2023 general election.

Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who is facing a likely tough re-election bid given Turkey's struggling economy, also wants to expand the buffer zone in northern Syria to relocate more refugees.

And earlier this year, the government suspended applications for temporary and international protection in 16 provinces, including Istanbul and the capital city Ankara.

Human Rights Watch says Turkish officials are now arresting people in their homes and workplaces, forcing them to sign a paper that they want to return to Syria.

They say people are being taken to the Öncüpınar/Bab al-Salam or Cilvegözü/Bab al-Hawa checkpoints on the Turkey Syrian land border.

Once across, they face immediate destitution. Most won't return to their home towns in areas controlled by the Assad regime out of fear of arrest or torture.

"People were very badly abused. You know, they were beaten up in the removal centres. And yeah, the conditions inside the removal centres were awful," said Hardman.

Some of those centres have received EU funding as part of a €3bn rollout spanning 2021 to 2023.

There are currently 25 removal centres across Turkey, with a total hosting capacity of just under 16,000 people.

The EU financed the construction of an additional six with a plan to reach a total capacity of just under 20,000 within the next few months.

Human Rights Watch says the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) and EU monitoring staff must be given unhindered access to centres financed by the EU.

Turkey also offers a special temporary protection status to Syrian refugees, as part of a larger €6bn deal with the European Union in 2016 to prevent them from fleeing towards Greece.

But that status no longer appears to protect them from forced deportations, spreading fear throughout the Syrian community in Turkey with some likely to try to enter Greece as a result.

Greece, which itself stands accused of beating and deporting refugees that enter from Turkey, has also blamed Turkey for doing the same.

Earlier this month, some 92 Syrian and Afghan nationals were found beaten and naked at the land border between Greece and Turkey.

Hardman says none of the 47 Syrians she had spoken to, and had been forced back to Syria by Turkey, had been stripped naked. Of those, 37 remain in northern Syria, she said.

Others that manage to re-enter Turkey will no longer get any status or state help given the signed forms relinquishes their temporary protection status.

"They're beaten into signing, some have not been given the chance to read them," she said.

Among those is a young Syrian man who survived the 2013 Syrian government chemical attack in Eastern Ghouta in and around Damascus, said Hardman.

Turkey's pushbacks are illegal under international law. Yet Greece considers Turkey safe for nationals from Syria, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Somalia.

Article 38 of EU's asylum procedures directive says a country not be considered safe if it doesn't respect the "principle of non-refoulement", also known as pushbacks.

The European Commission has yet to respond, when asked by this website if Turkey is a "safe third country", in line with the EU rules.

Site Section

  1. Migration

Related stories

  1. Syria refugees prefer Libya sea-crossing to 'dangerous' Greece
  2. Syrian children flee war to work in Turkish sweatshops
  3. Greek minister denies pushbacks despite evidence
Syria refugees prefer Libya sea-crossing to 'dangerous' Greece

A group of Syrians fleeing their country say that Greece has become too dangerous and expensive as an option to enter the EU, in order to claim asylum. They have instead opted for Libya and the highly-risky Mediterranean sea-crossing.

Greek minister denies pushbacks despite evidence

Greek migration minister Notis Mitarachi defended his border forces despite evidence of illegal pushbacks, including a new testimony from a 26-year old asylum seeker from Gaza.

EU migration and asylum pact faces reality check

The EU wants to finalise the overhaul of the migration and asylum laws before the end of the current mandate in 2024. But big issues on solidarity remain unsolved, including in the European Parliament.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Obama FoundationThe Obama Foundation Opens Applications for its Leaders Program in Europe
  2. The European Association for Storage of EnergyRegister for the Energy Storage Global Conference, held in Brussels on 11-13 Oct.
  3. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBA lot more needs to be done to better protect construction workers from asbestos
  4. European Committee of the RegionsThe 20th edition of EURegionsWeek is ready to take off. Save your spot in Brussels.
  5. UNESDA - Soft Drinks EuropeCall for EU action – SMEs in the beverage industry call for fairer access to recycled material
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic prime ministers: “We will deepen co-operation on defence”

Latest News

  1. Putin weaponising winter against the EU, Kyiv warns
  2. The fight of Iranian women is a fight against patriarchal violence
  3. Turkey beating Syrian refugees back to Syria, says rights NGO
  4. Energy still in focus This WEEK
  5. Parliament elections unlikely to include EU-wide MEP candidates
  6. Editor's weekly digest: Non-decisions, non-apologies, non-solutions
  7. EU is 'close to the solution' on gas price cap
  8. EU leaders urge for stability in the UK 'as soon as possible'

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBConstruction workers can check wages and working conditions in 36 countries
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Canadian ministers join forces to combat harmful content online
  3. European Centre for Press and Media FreedomEuropean Anti-SLAPP Conference 2022
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers write to EU about new food labelling
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersEmerging journalists from the Nordics and Canada report the facts of the climate crisis
  6. Council of the EUEU: new rules on corporate sustainability reporting

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us