8th Nov 2022

Italian stand-off with rescue boats, as conditions worsen

  • At least 1,337 people have gone missing on the Central Mediterranean migration route this year according to IOM’s Missing Migrants Project (Photo: SOS Humanity)

The stand-off between humanitarian NGOs and Italy's far-right government continued to intensify on Monday (7 November), as four charity vessel ships looked to disembark several hundred people they had rescued at sea.

The stalemate came as another 500 people were said to be in distress on a large boat in Malta's search and rescue zone and in need of help.

While their fate remains unknown as of publication, the charity ships are either unable to unload those already rescued or only allowed to release those selected by Italian authorities.

Among the ships is the SOS Mediterreanee's Ocean Viking, a Norwegian-flagged boat and the only one currently positioned in international waters off Sicily.

It has 234 people on board, some of which have now been waiting 16 days to disembark, the longest ever for the ship. Around 40 are minors travelling alone, while the youngest onboard is only three years old.

Their misery is compounded by heavy swells that can trigger bouts of sea sickness, and with rations likely to run out over the next few days.

The Ocean Viking has since appealed for help from Greece, France and Spain.

But so far only Spain has responded, with Madrid saying it cannot help because Italy is in charge of coordinating search and rescue.

When this reporter travelled with the Ocean Viking last summer, the stress of not being able to find a port of safety among the close to 600 rescued pushed people to the brink.

That time, a young Tunisian had thrown himself into the sea. Fights had also broken out as the staff did their best to keep people calm amid an uneasy uncertainness of what would happen next.

Women and children had been separated from the men.

And the smallest were kept in a make-shift kindergarten in a medical housing unit where they played, often with joy, and totally oblivious to the dramas that were unfolding around them.

Although the only vessel still in international waters, the Ocean Viking is not alone.

Legal and moral duty

The European Commission on Monday (7 November) said three other charity rescue boats managed to disembark around 500 people in Italy by late Sunday evening, with a total of close to 600 still onboard, collectively.

"There is both a legal and moral duty to save lives at sea," a European Commission spokesperson told reporters in Brussels.

"And there is a legal obligation for member states under international law to do so independently from the circumstances which have led people to be in distress at sea," she said.

Whether the response will pressure Rome into allowing all those rescued to step onto Italian soil remains to be seen.

The German flagged SOS Humanity ship was allowed to disembark 144 people in Catania, Sicily, over the weekend.

But 35 were left onboard, deemed healthy by Italian officials who demand that Germany takes charge of the rest given the ship flies the German flag.

SOS Humanity is now taking legal action against the Italian government.

A recent Italian decree signed by ministers of interior Matteo Piantedosi, defence Guido Crosetti and infrastructure and mobility Matteo Salvini demands that the ships do not enter territorial waters longer than is "necessary for rescue and assistance operations for people in emergency conditions and in precarious health conditions."

Everyone else must leave Italy's territorial waters, they said, putting the 35 remaining people onboard SOS Humanity in jeopardy. SOS Humanity says the Italian decree violates international and Italian law.

So too does Luca Masera, a professor at University of Bresvia and a member of Italy's Association for Juridical Studies on Immigration (ASGI).

"The decision of the Italian government is in contrast with the international law of the sea, as the Italian Supreme Court has already stated in relation to the same practices used when Salvini was interior minister," said Masera.

"Unfortunately, however, the current government doesn't care about the respect for the law, and it will be necessary once again to fight for the fundamental rights of the migrants to be respected," he said.

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) issued a similar statement.

"The partial and selective disembarkation, such as suggested in the Italian government's decree is heinous and can't be considered lawful according to maritime conventions," they said.

MSF also has a rescue ship, the Geo Barens, which is currently at port in Catania, Sicily. On Sunday, it was allowed to disembark over 300 people, but Italian authorities refused to allow another 215 to leave the boat.

Meanwhile, 90 people on a smaller fourth boat Rise Above run by Germany's Mission Lifeline are also facing problems.

A spokesperson said most of those onboard are women and children. At least three people have collapsed, requiring medical evacuations, she said.

  Tunisian man throws himself overboard
  Food rations run out on Friday onboard Ocean Viking

On board with SOS Méditerranée

Tunisian man throws himself overboard

In a fit of desperation, a young man from Tunisia threw himself over board. He was quickly rescued. But others have made similar threats, if no solution is found, including a 38-year old pregnant woman from Libya.

On board with SOS Méditerranée

Food rations run out on Friday onboard Ocean Viking

The final round of food distribution will be on Friday, possibly leaving the 572 people rescued by the Ocean Viking without sustenance, as tensions begin to rise. Of those rescued, 183 are minors, including 41 aged 15 or younger.

EU Commission cannot stop Italy banning rescue boats

The European Commission says it is powerless to stop Italy from banning charity rescue boats entering its territorial waters. The statement follows moves by the new government under Georgia Meloni to further crack down on the Mediterranean Sea rescues.

Czech EU presidency proposes annual asylum relocation figure

The Czech EU presidency is proposing an annual minimum on the number of asylum seekers EU states are willing to relocate. The idea is part of bigger discussion on solidarity sharing, a concept that has long eluded member states.

  Bulgarian policeman shot dead at Turkish border
  89 people allowed to disembark in Italy, aid group says
  UN chief tells world: Cooperate on climate or perish
  EU and UK agree to work for solution to Northern Ireland
  Poland's Kaczyński blames low birth rate on women drinking
  EU wants Airbnb to share data with authorities
  Danish social democrats secure best result in 20 years
  EU's Court of Auditors attracts wealthy interns

  International Sustainable Finance CentreJoin CEE Sustainable Finance Summit, 15 – 19 May 2023, high-level event for finance & business
  Friedrich Naumann Foundation European DialogueGender x Geopolitics: Shaping an Inclusive Foreign Security Policy for Europe
  Obama FoundationThe Obama Foundation Opens Applications for its Leaders Program in Europe
  EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBA lot more needs to be done to better protect construction workers from asbestos
  European Committee of the RegionsRe-Watch EURegions Week 2022
  UNESDA - Soft Drinks EuropeCall for EU action – SMEs in the beverage industry call for fairer access to recycled material

  Elon Musk is already turning Twitter into MySpace
  Post-2008 austerity has made EU citizens €3,000 per year worse off
  Hundreds more Serb police join 'dangerous' Kosovo boycott
  Italian stand-off with rescue boats, as conditions worsen
  Post-Brexit, UK is now reliant on EU goodwill for its security
  Editor's weekly digest: The impossibility of the online public square
  Are Italy's picturesque prison islands a rehab blueprint?
  EU Commission cannot stop Italy banning rescue boats

  Nordic Council of MinistersNordic prime ministers: "We will deepen co-operation on defence"
  EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBConstruction workers can check wages and working conditions in 36 countries
  Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Canadian ministers join forces to combat harmful content online
  European Centre for Press and Media FreedomEuropean Anti-SLAPP Conference 2022
  Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers write to EU about new food labelling
  Council of the EUEU: new rules on corporate sustainability reporting

