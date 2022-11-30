Wednesday

30th Nov 2022

  1. News
  2. Migration

Frontex leadership candidates grilled by MEPs

By

Listen to article

The three candidates seeking the leadership position at the EU's border police agency Frontex were grilled by MEPs on Wednesday (30 November).

Terezija Gras from Croatia, Dutchman Hans Leijtens, and Frontex's current interim executive director, Aija Kalnaja, are all competing for the job left vacant by the resignation of Fabrice Leggeri.

Terezija Gras

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Gras highlighted her five years experience in Croatia's ministry of interior, where she is currently state secretary.

And she touted her work on Schengen, the EU's border-free zone, and for having set up a monitoring system to protect the rights of asylum seekers entering the country.

She promised to create a strict code of conduct for the upcoming 10,000 armed Frontex borders guards under her command.

And she listed three operational priorities; the creation of those 10,000 guards by 2027, stepping up returns of unwanted migrants, and getting the digital border systems up and running.

But liberal and left-wing MEPs posed tricky questions about her past comments accusing NGOs of impersonating and threatening police officers, as well as her refusal to allow the publication of a critical report from the Council of Europe's committee for the prevention of torture (CPT).

"I myself have never accused any of the NGOs for anything," she said, in response.

As for the CPT report, which detailed Croatian police border violence against migrants crossing from Bosnia, she said they had fulfilled all its recommendations.

"You've actively hindered the work of civil societies in many ways, like SLAPP suits, smear campaigns, threats," said Dutch Green MEP, Tineke Strik.

But Gras declined to respond directly to the Strik, noting only that "it's one word against the other."

Dutch liberal Sophie In't Veld also questioned whether Gras had the necessary experience to lead an organisation as large as Frontex.

"I have very good organisational and analytical skills," countered Gras.

Article 46 of the agency's rule book says it must withdraw operations if a host member states violates the fundamental rights of migrants.

Gras said she would be more keen to trigger this article, compared to Leggeri.

Aija Kalnaja

Aija Kalnaja has been at the agency since 2018 and took over as interim director after Leggeri's departure in April.

Seen as an insider, Kalnaja is on a public crusade to restore trust in an agency, whose annual budget is over €750m.

She also announced plans for Frontex to procure its own boats by 2025 or 2027.

But she said the first area of concern for the agency is geopolitical.

"We are having a horrific war waged on our doorstep, where Frontex had to step up from the day one," she said.

Second, she said there is growing violence along the borders, in reference to a Bulgarian border guard who was recently shot dead.

"This year we saw 300,000 irregular border crossings. We are back to numbers of 2016," she said.

She proposed the need for more legal pathways to counter smugglers.

But she also said EU rules, whereby states like Belarus "instrumentalise" migrants, need to be at the core of strategy that merges border and security management.

And she said returns need to be stepped up, noting only around 20 percent of those rejected are sent home.

She also promised more transparency in the agency, following Leggeri's departure amid revelations of abuse by the EU's anti-fraud office, Olaf.

"We have lost trust in the agency," she said, in similar comments she also made over the summer.

She wants a more decentralised agency, she said, and a departure away from the top-down management style left behind by Leggeri.

Pressed on article 46, Kalnaja maintains that the agency's presence in Greece is needed to ensure rights are respected.

"We are increasingly on the front line of the activities in Evros region," she said, in reference to the shared land border between Greece and Turkey.

Hans Leijtens

Leijtens was the least grilled of the three candidates. But his cross-examination also came last.

The Dutchman sits on the agency's management board and currently commands the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee, a national gendarmerie force.

He said he wants the job because the agency is underperforming when it comes to operations and fundamental rights.

"Most of all, [I am] worried because of the lack of trust and legitimacy," he said.

He said his priorities would be to first make the agency more effective, second, assure legality of its operations, and third, restore the agency's trust and legitimacy.

He described his management style as "open, transparent and respectful".

Leijtens said he wants a Frontex whose officers are well educated and well trained.

"I think there can be no case in which push backs are legal," he said, when pressed.

He said Frontex officers operating outside Europe also need to adhere to professional and legal standards.

"Transparency should be at the core of Frontex," he said.

He was also open to triggering article 46, if needed, he said.

"I have absolutely no constraints in applying article 46 if we arrive at that point," he said.

Site Section

  1. Migration

Related stories

  1. Frontex confirms chief read Olaf report, but still keeps Greek operations
  2. Frontex left 'traumatised' says caretaking leadership
  3. Ex-Frontex chief 'uninvited' from parliament committee
  4. Leaked report: Frontex compared rights officer to 'Khmer Rouge'
Frontex left 'traumatised' says caretaking leadership

Aija Kalnaja took over Frontex as a caretaker after its executive director Fabrice Leggeri resigned last month. On Monday, she promised more transparency and better management of the Warsaw-based agency.

Sweden says 'no' to EU asylum relocation pledges

Sweden won't make any pledges to relocate asylum seekers under a French-inspired EU plan because there is no legal basis, says Sweden's ambassador to the EU. But Sweden's new right-wing government is also tightening migration rules.

Sweden says 'no' to EU asylum relocation pledges

Sweden won't make any pledges to relocate asylum seekers under a French-inspired EU plan because there is no legal basis, says Sweden's ambassador to the EU. But Sweden's new right-wing government is also tightening migration rules.

News in Brief

  1. 'Pro-Kremlin group' in EU Parliament cyberattack
  2. Ukraine will decide on any peace talks, Borrell says
  3. Germany blocks sale of chip factory to Chinese subsidiary
  4. Strikes and protests over cost-of-living grip Greece, Belgium
  5. Liberal MEPs want Musk quizzed in parliament
  6. Bulgarian policeman shot dead at Turkish border
  7. 89 people allowed to disembark in Italy, aid group says
  8. UN chief tells world: Cooperate on climate or perish

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP27: Food systems transformation for climate action
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region and the African Union urge the COP27 to talk about gender equality
  3. International Sustainable Finance CentreJoin CEE Sustainable Finance Summit, 15 – 19 May 2023, high-level event for finance & business
  4. Friedrich Naumann Foundation European DialogueGender x Geopolitics: Shaping an Inclusive Foreign Security Policy for Europe
  5. Obama FoundationThe Obama Foundation Opens Applications for its Leaders Program in Europe
  6. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBA lot more needs to be done to better protect construction workers from asbestos

Latest News

  1. EU: Russian assets to be returned in case of peace treaty
  2. Frontex leadership candidates grilled by MEPs
  3. Portugal was poised to scrap 'Golden Visas' - why didn't it?
  4. Why the EU asbestos directive revision ... needs revising
  5. Nato renews membership vow to Ukraine
  6. Catalan spyware victims demand justice
  7. Is the overwhelming critique of Qatar hypocritical?
  8. EU carbon-removal scheme dubbed 'smokescreen for inaction'

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Committee of the RegionsRe-Watch EURegions Week 2022
  2. UNESDA - Soft Drinks EuropeCall for EU action – SMEs in the beverage industry call for fairer access to recycled material
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic prime ministers: “We will deepen co-operation on defence”
  4. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBConstruction workers can check wages and working conditions in 36 countries
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Canadian ministers join forces to combat harmful content online
  6. European Centre for Press and Media FreedomEuropean Anti-SLAPP Conference 2022

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us