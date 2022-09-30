MEPs worry Russian disinfo weakens support for Ukraine

Russia's disinformation campaigns will try to undermine Europeans' support for Ukraine amid rising energy pieces and inflation, several MEPs warned on Thursday (29 September).

"Unable to win the military war in Ukraine, [Russian president Vladimir] Putin will try to win politically here, by subverting the public debate and by imposing defeatist narratives," French MEP Raphaël Glucksmann said at a meeting of the committee on foreign interference in the European Parliament.

"We sim...