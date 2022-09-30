Ad
euobserver
MEP Raphaël Glucksmann said the EU should not let Russia president Vladimir Putin win the infromation war (Photo: European Parliament)

MEPs worry Russian disinfo weakens support for Ukraine

Rule of Law
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Russia's disinformation campaigns will try to undermine Europeans' support for Ukraine amid rising energy pieces and inflation, several MEPs warned on Thursday (29 September).

"Unable to win the military war in Ukraine, [Russian president Vladimir] Putin will try to win politically here, by subverting the public debate and by imposing defeatist narratives," French MEP Raphaël Glucksmann said at a meeting of the committee on foreign interference in the European Parliament.

"We sim...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

EU struggles to fight disinformation within
EU begins belated crackdown on Kremlin disinformation
Germany 'main target' of Russian disinformation
Call for sanctions on foreign meddling and disinformation
MEP Raphaël Glucksmann said the EU should not let Russia president Vladimir Putin win the infromation war (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections