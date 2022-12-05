Monday

5th Dec 2022

  1. News
  2. Migration

Frontex expanding migrant route-busting mission in Balkans

  • EU home affairs commissioner, Ylva Johansson: 'I signed recently the agreement of Frontex with North Macedonia.' (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

By

Listen to article

The European Commission is demanding Western Balkan nations do more to prevent migrants entering the European Union.

On Monday (5 December), it unveiled another so-called action plan that involves a greater deployment the EU's border force, Frontex, while leveraging its visa-free policy on Balkan nationals.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

  • Activists said Poland's 5.5m-high,180km-long border wall with Belarus, completed over the summer, has had no effect in stopping people from entering (Photo: Straż Graniczna)

"We'll be able to bring down the numbers, first by reinforcing border management," said European Commission vice-president, Margaritis Schinas.

"We need strong EU presence on the ground, and to exploit to the maximum the potential and the new mandate of Frontex," he added.

The move comes at a time when thousands of prospective asylum seekers, mainly from Afghanistan and Syria, travel through the Western Balkans in an effort to seek protection in an EU member state.

Many lodge asylum claims in Austria, which has seen a sharp increase compared to last year.

Frontex says they detected almost 130,000 irregular border crossings at EU external borders on all Western Balkan routes between January and November this year.

The figures, along with some 90,000 arrivals over the past year from the Central Mediterranean, have spooked the European Commission into shoring up border controls and cutting deals with countries outside the European Union.

It means the Warsaw-based agency will be able to send more border guards to the Western Balkans.

The agency currently has some 500 stationed in the region along shared EU borders. But its new mandate widens those deployments.

"Within the new [Frontex] mandate it will be possible to deploy also internally, so to say, between two different Western Balkan partners," said EU home affairs commissioner, Ylva Johansson.

The commission says the agency has secured status agreements with Albania, Montenegro, Serbia and North Macedonia, allowing Frontex guards to be stationed at their borders. Another agreement is set for Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The deals come with some €40m in border management and surveillance equipment for Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia and Kosovo. It also comes with promises to step up returns of unwanted migrants, also from within the Western Balkans.

This includes getting the Balkan states to sever visa-free agreements with countries whose nationals then try to cross into the EU.

Schinas described those agreements as unacceptable and as a loopholes that allow people to gain "illegal access into the European Union."

Serbia in October cut visa-free ties with Burundi and Tunisia after a number of their nationals tried to enter the EU. India may also soon be on the Serb chopping list, following EU pressure.

The commission's plans will be discussed on Thursday among EU interior ministers in Brussels.

Poland, Lithuania and Belarus

While the EU continues to focus on the Western Balkans and the Central Mediterranean, NGOs in Poland and Lithuania are sounding the alarm.

They say that people seeking asylum continue to be brutalised by European border guards along the shared Belarus frontier.

Rita Skriadaite, from the Lithuania's Sienos Grupe, an NGO, said that two young men from Sri Lanka recently had their legs amputated due to frostbite.

"We know that those boys were asking for the shoes and they didn't get them," she said.

She said over the past few weeks, her organisation had found families with small children in the forests along the border.

Similar stories continue to surface in Poland, where at least 28 people have been confirmed dead in the border zone amid allegations of beatings and illegal pushbacks into Belarus.

Grupa Granica, a network of Polish activists, says over 1,000 people have asked for their help over the last two months alone.

"We documented 200 illegal push backs, and we registered reports about 21 missing people," said Aleksandra Loboda, Grupa Granica spokesperson.

She said Poland's 5.5m-high,180km-long border wall, completed over the summer, has had no effect in stopping people from entering.

"The wall has only been efficient as a tool of inflicting pain to migrants," she said.

She also noted a rise in the number of people attempting to cross into Poland from Belarus with Russian-entry visa stamps on their passports.

"There is an increasing number of people who have Russian visas as well," she said.

Site Section

  1. Migration

Related stories

  1. EU calls for 'firm' Belarus border control by Poland
  2. Local Poles near Belarus risk trouble for helping refugees
  3. EU Commission suggests need for new charity rescue boat rules
EU calls for 'firm' Belarus border control by Poland

A dead body in a freezing river, spinal injuries after falling off a wall, a pregnant woman given a punishment beating after being forced back — this is what's happening on the EU's eastern border.

EU Commission suggests need for new charity rescue boat rules

EU Commission says it has no proposal and is not the competent authority, but that talks with the International Maritime Organisation are needed to create "specific framework and guidelines" for NGO boats rescuing people and bringing them to European shores.

Turkey's EU-funded detention centres ripe with abuse: NGO

Afghan and Syrian nationals are being abused at EU-funded removal centres in Turkey amid a lack of proper monitoring, says Human Rights Watch. The findings come at a time when Turkey is deporting large numbers of Afghans back to Kabul.

Frontex leadership candidates grilled by MEPs

Terezija Gras from Croatia, Dutchman Hans Leijtens, and Frontex's current interim executive director Aija Kalnaja, are all competing for a job left vacant by the resignation of Fabrice Leggeri.

Sweden says 'no' to EU asylum relocation pledges

Sweden won't make any pledges to relocate asylum seekers under a French-inspired EU plan because there is no legal basis, says Sweden's ambassador to the EU. But Sweden's new right-wing government is also tightening migration rules.

Frontex leadership candidates grilled by MEPs

Terezija Gras from Croatia, Dutchman Hans Leijtens, and Frontex's current interim executive director Aija Kalnaja, are all competing for a job left vacant by the resignation of Fabrice Leggeri.

Sweden says 'no' to EU asylum relocation pledges

Sweden won't make any pledges to relocate asylum seekers under a French-inspired EU plan because there is no legal basis, says Sweden's ambassador to the EU. But Sweden's new right-wing government is also tightening migration rules.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP27: Food systems transformation for climate action
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region and the African Union urge the COP27 to talk about gender equality
  3. International Sustainable Finance CentreJoin CEE Sustainable Finance Summit, 15 – 19 May 2023, high-level event for finance & business
  4. Friedrich Naumann Foundation European DialogueGender x Geopolitics: Shaping an Inclusive Foreign Security Policy for Europe
  5. Obama FoundationThe Obama Foundation Opens Applications for its Leaders Program in Europe
  6. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBA lot more needs to be done to better protect construction workers from asbestos

Latest News

  1. Frontex expanding migrant route-busting mission in Balkans
  2. EU ministers in fresh battle on joint debt, after Biden subsidies
  3. EU: 'We'll see' if Moscow actually stops selling oil over price-cap
  4. Bad Karma
  5. Serbia now has no choice but to join EU sanctions on Russia
  6. Hungary's funds showdown in focus This WEEK
  7. EU must break Orbán's veto on a tax rate for multinationals
  8. Belarus dictator's family loves EU luxuries, flight data shows

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Committee of the RegionsRe-Watch EURegions Week 2022
  2. UNESDA - Soft Drinks EuropeCall for EU action – SMEs in the beverage industry call for fairer access to recycled material
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic prime ministers: “We will deepen co-operation on defence”
  4. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBConstruction workers can check wages and working conditions in 36 countries
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Canadian ministers join forces to combat harmful content online
  6. European Centre for Press and Media FreedomEuropean Anti-SLAPP Conference 2022

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us