Wednesday

5th Jul 2023

  1. News
  2. Migration

Greek shipwreck 'cover-up' fears prompt call for outside probe

  • The overloaded trawler sank on 14 June within Greece's search-and-rescue zone. Over 500 people, including children, are thought to have drowned (Photo: Hellenic Coast Guard)

By

Listen to article

Doubts have been cast on whether Greece will carry out a proper criminal investigation into the 14 June sinking of the Adriana trawler that has likely killed over 500 people.

"In this particular case, facts must be cleared out by all means," said Juan Fernando Lopez Aguilar, a Spanish socialist MEP who chairs the European Parliament's powerful civil liberties committee.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Lopez Aguilar's comment to EUobserver on Monday (3 July) comes as testimonies of people who survived the sinking differ from the official version of events according to the Greek coast guard.

"We're talking about hundreds of innocent lives, including women and children. In the middle of the night," he said.

"It is horrifying. So it is impossible to normalise it or to underestimate the relevance of the truth, particularly when there are survivors witnessing that something went really wrong," he said.

Last week, he sent a letter to the European Commission asking them to help launch an independent and transparent international investigation into the major tragedy.

Such a probe could be carried out by international officials he said, such as Dunja Mijatović who is human rights commissioner at the Council of Europe, a Strasbourg-based watchdog.

But Mijatović, in an email, said she "cannot conduct this investigation", noting that the prosecutor of the Greek Supreme Court has opened a probe into the shipwreck.

"The nature of this event clearly calls for international scrutiny. I will continue to engage with the Greek authorities to insist that all these requirements are met," said Mijatović, adding that a disciplinary investigation within the Greek coast guard also seems indispensable.

For its part, the European Commission is currently drafting its response to Lopez Aguilar's letter.

The 14 June tragedy is one of the worst within Greece's search-and-rescue zone, drowning scores of people from Syria, Pakistan and Egypt.

Greek officials are blaming the tragedy on nine suspected smugglers currently under arrest. But the official version of events have shifted over time, casting further doubts.

On June 15, a Greek coast guard spokesperson said no rope had been attached to the Adriana.

A day later, they said a rope had in fact been briefly attached. They also said the boat continued its course to Italy before sinking several hours later.

But a BBC investigation says the boat had in fact not moved at all.

A further investigation by LightHouse Reports, along with other media outlets, says the Greek coast guard then tampered with official statements to conceal their role in the sinking.

Their investigation also found that the Greek coast guard had pressured survivors into naming certain people as the smugglers.

And while testimonies by nine survivors did not initially fault the Greek coast guard, six later said the boat sank shortly after a rope had been attached.

Similar accounts were told to Reuters news agency.

"They quickly pulled us and the boat capsized. It moved to the right, to the left, to the right and it capsized. People started to fall on each other," a survivor told the news outlet.

Frontex, the EU's border agency, is also demanding clarification amid reported demands their fundamental rights officer wants to pull operations from Greece. The threat has triggered a sharp response from Greece's new centre-right migration minister Dimitris Kairidis.

"I think it would be unthinkable for Frontex to leave our country," he told state-run ERT television, earlier this week.

The Warsaw-based Frontex agency had also given Greece until July 10 to explain alleged pushbacks on the Greek island of Lesbos.

The dispute comes in the context of widespread abuse and numerous reports and evidence over the years of illegal pushbacks of migrants and refugees from the Greek islands and along the shared land border with Turkey.

Greece has in the past dismissed evidence of illegal pushbacks and denies any wrongdoing. But its authorities have also been accused of fake investigations into other egregious abuses of migrants and asylum seekers.

Site Section

  1. Migration

Related stories

  1. EU relying on 'ineffective' Greek body to probe pushback video
  2. Depriving migrants of food is policy in an EU member state — Greece
  3. Frontex silent on report to withdraw from Greece
EU relying on 'ineffective' Greek body to probe pushback video

The European Commission says it cannot act on latest revelations by the New York Times of illegal pushbacks of asylum-seekers until authorities in Greece first conduct a national investigation. Critics say those same authorities are politically compromised and ineffective.

EU leaders sideline Hungary and Poland over migration

EU leaders at their summit on Friday sidelined Poland and Hungary over a wider dispute on migration and asylum. Slovenia's prime minister Robert Golob explicitly laid most of the blame on Budapest.

Smugglers cash in on EU migrant obstacles

In the wake of mass drownings off the Greek coast, EU leaders in Brussels plan to clamp down on smuggling, even though former efforts made matters worse.

Religious minority abused at EU-funded centre in Turkey: witness

A persecuted religious minority are facing abuse in an EU-funded Turkish detention centre, according to witness testimony. They have been detained since late May after attempting to enter Bulgaria at an official border crossing point with Turkey.

Opinion

One year after the massacre in Melilla, nothing has changed

On 24 June 2022, a massacre took place at the border between the Spanish enclave of Melilla. At least 40 people died, 80 disappeared, several dozens were injured and almost 500 were displaced and deported. But what has happened since?

Latest News

  1. Hungary all-but drops objection to Sweden's Nato bid
  2. Tackling young Europeans' ticking time bomb — mental health
  3. Greek shipwreck 'cover-up' fears prompt call for outside probe
  4. What are political implications of the ECB monetary austerity?
  5. How EU can push China to live up to its 2013 guarantees to Ukraine
  6. Depriving migrants of food is policy in an EU member state — Greece
  7. What happens when your media organisation is 'undesirable' in Russia
  8. Bosnian Serb president on collision course with EU

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA
  2. International Medical Devices Regulators Forum (IMDRF)Join regulators & industry experts at the 24th IMDRF session- Berlin September 25-26. Register early for discounted hotel rates
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersGlobal interest in the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations – here are the speakers for the launch
  4. Nordic Council of Ministers20 June: Launch of the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations
  5. International Sustainable Finance CentreJoin CEE Sustainable Finance Summit, 15 – 19 May 2023, high-level event for finance & business
  6. ICLEISeven actionable measures to make food procurement in Europe more sustainable

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. World BankWorld Bank Report Highlights Role of Human Development for a Successful Green Transition in Europe
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic summit to step up the fight against food loss and waste
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersThink-tank: Strengthen co-operation around tech giants’ influence in the Nordics
  4. EFBWWEFBWW calls for the EC to stop exploitation in subcontracting chains
  5. InformaConnecting Expert Industry-Leaders, Top Suppliers, and Inquiring Buyers all in one space - visit Battery Show Europe.
  6. EFBWWEFBWW and FIEC do not agree to any exemptions to mandatory prior notifications in construction

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us