Friday

1st Dec 2023

  1. News
  2. Migration

Germany moves to criminalise NGO search-and-rescue missions

  • With the new move, Germany follows many other EU countries, including Greece and Italy (Photo: Proactiva Open Arms)

By

Listen to article

Rescuing people from drowning in the Mediterranean and bringing them ashore could leave NGOs in Germany liable to criminal prosecution for "smuggling foreign nationals" into the EU — with concerns the offence would potentially be met with sentences of up to 10 years.

In an attempt to clamp down on trafficking, the draft amendment to the Aufenthaltsgesetz (Residency Act) would redefine what constitutes illegal assistance of entry into the EU.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

While the existing law in Germany criminalises facilitating entry in return for financial gain or other personal advantage, new legislation would expand the remit to include any form of assistance — regardless of motive.

The draft is still yet to pass through the Bundestag.

Other forms of humanitarian activity could also face prosecution, such as providing clothing, food or shelter to people deemed to have irregularly entered the EU.

The European Centre for Constitutional and Human Rights (ECCHR) states that humanitarian work is likely to be impeded and aid providers from civil society criminalised.

Those at risk of being charged include rescuers operating at sea, human rights proponents, humanitarian organisations as well as refugees and migrants themselves.

'Legal uncertainty'

After announcing the proposal, the federal ministry of the interior posted on X, formerly Twitter, that the amendment does not intend to make private sea rescue missions the target of prosecution. Rather, the legislation seeks to intensify campaigns against human trafficking — both at the EU's border and in the courts.

However, legal professionals caution that such a distinction is not possible.

"When it comes to the application [of the legislation] in criminal prosecution, the BMI has no authority at all to act," lawyer Carsten Gericke from ECCHR told national public broadcaster MDR. "The ministry's opinion and intentions are completely irrelevant."

The draft changes open up a realm of "legal uncertainty," says Gericke. "The cleanest way to prevent sea rescue and other humanitarian aid from being unintentionally criminalised would be to drop the amendment."

Legal grounds to prosecute traffickers already exist under German law.

An appeal to rescind the proposed amendment has been submitted by more than 50 civil society organisations, among them the European Centre for Constitutional and Human Rights, Amnesty International and Medecins san Frontieres.

In the current administration's coalition agreement, led by the Social Democrats, with the Greens and liberal Free Democrats, the duty to rescue people at sea and protect humanitarian work was explicitly reinforced.

Earlier this year, German foreign affairs minister Annalena Baerbock from the Greens reiterated her government's support for rescue missions at sea.

"We need shared responsibility and must strengthen solidarity," Baerbock told Die Welt. "That's why I believe it's important a European sea rescue organisation exists."

Germany will continue to finance non-governmental search and rescue until at least 2026, according to the ministry of foreign affairs.

Almost 2,200 people have been reported missing or dead crossing the central Mediterranean in 2023, according to Medecins sans Frontieres — making this year the deadliest since 2017.

During this period, repressive policies targeting humanitarian aid have surged through EU member states.

Earlier this year, Giorgia Meloni's government in Italy introduced a series of new measures curtailing NGO activities in the Mediterranean. From January to September, Italian authorities detained six rescue vessels for a combined total of 160 days.

Poland's heavy militarisation of the border area with Belarus has created a zone in which NGOs providing relief to migrants has become hazardous, resulting in destitute conditions for people crossing into EU territory.

Meanwhile, Greece has a track record of prosecuting humanitarian aid workers despite the absence of a profit motive.

In 2018, authorities detained 24 volunteers from NGO Emergency Response Centre International (ERCI) for a range of offences which include smuggling, fraud and espionage. The case is ongoing and ERCI has ceased operations.

The criminalisation of NGO-led search and rescue activity has created a climate of fear and had a chilling effect on humanitarian work, Amnesty International has reported.

Author bio

Danny Callaghan is a freelance journalist from Bristol, based in Berlin. He covers migration, climate and public health policy.

Site Section

  1. Migration

Related stories

  1. EU commission praises autocrat Tunisia for sea rescues
  2. Italy demands people rescued at sea go to Tunisia, say NGOs
  3. EU states need to step up rescues, says EU commissioner
  4. Italy's criminalisation of migrant rescue: the luventa case

Opinion

Italy's criminalisation of migrant rescue: the luventa case

Italy's new government has launched a fresh assault on non-governmental rescue groups that save lives. While the rhetoric is sharper and some tactics are new, successive Italian governments have tried to block maritime rescue groups — including with criminal charges.

Latest News

  1. Germany moves to criminalise NGO search-and-rescue missions
  2. Israel recalls ambassador to Spain in new diplomatic spat
  3. Migrant return bill 'obstructed' as EU states mull new position
  4. Paris and Berlin key to including rape in gender-violence directive
  5. What are the big money debates at COP28 UN climate summit?
  6. 'Pay or okay?' — Facebook & Instagram vs the EU
  7. EU offers Turkey upgrade, as Sweden nears Nato entry
  8. Russia loses seat on board of chemical weapons watchdog

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersArtist Jessie Kleemann at Nordic pavilion during UN climate summit COP28
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP28: Gathering Nordic and global experts to put food and health on the agenda
  3. Friedrich Naumann FoundationPoems of Liberty – Call for Submission “Human Rights in Inhume War”: 250€ honorary fee for selected poems
  4. World BankWorld Bank report: How to create a future where the rewards of technology benefit all levels of society?
  5. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsThis autumn Europalia arts festival is all about GEORGIA!
  6. UNOPSFostering health system resilience in fragile and conflict-affected countries

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Citizen's InitiativeThe European Commission launches the ‘ImagineEU’ competition for secondary school students in the EU.
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region is stepping up its efforts to reduce food waste
  3. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  4. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersGlobal interest in the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations – here are the speakers for the launch
  6. Nordic Council of Ministers20 June: Launch of the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us