Tuesday

23rd Jan 2024

  1. News
  2. Migration

EU proclaims new 'golden age' in relations with Egypt

  • From left to right: Egypt's foreign minister Sameh Shoukry, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, and EU neighbourhood commissioner Oliver Varhelyi (Photo: European Union, 2024)

By

Listen to article

The EU has entered a "golden age" of relations with Egypt, according to the EU's neighbourhood commissioner Olivér Várhelyi — as it deepens cooperation with a repressive state known for widespread human rights abuses.

"We have laid the foundations of the new phase of our partnership, the deep and comprehensive partnership that we hope to sign very, very quickly with Egypt," Várhelyi said on Tuesday (23 January).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

His comment comes in the wake of a similar controversial deal signed with Tunisia last summer, whose president seized power in a self-declared coup in 2021.

But whereas Tunisia is being asked to stop people fleeing on boats towards Europe, the EU commission is spooked by some nine million refugees hosted in Egypt plus a war in Sudan that has displaced millions towards the country.

Sameh Hassan Shoukry, Egypt's minister of foreign affairs, said in a press conference alongside Várhelyi, that their EU-Egypt renewed cooperation spans counter-terrorism and irregular migration.

Várhelyi's new golden age also comes with €9bn in investments for Egypt, covering everything from jobs, food, water and energy.

Just under €6bn has already been mobilised since 2021 as Cairo gains prominence given its wider role in weaning Europe off Russian energy supplies and Israel's war in the Gaza Strip.

Várhelyi said €50m is already being deployed to help Egypt host refugees, noting that other big investments on border management are also paying off with a shipment of patrol boats from France.

Mass expulsions continue in Tunisia

And he praised the Tunisia deal signed last summer, claiming "it works perfectly well" despite simultaneous statements by the European Commission on Tuesday that people are still being stranded in the desert and left to die.

This includes the bodies of a mother and her six-year old daughter, holding each other in a final embrace, before dying of thirst. The pair, along with others, had been taken into the desert last year reportedly by Tunisian authorities.

Civil society groups say at least 28 people have died between July and August on the Libyan border with Tunisia.

"I can't say that this practice has stopped. So this is of course, very concerning," Ylva Johansson, the EU's home affairs commissioner, told MEPs in the civil liberties committee.

But Johansson also praised the Tunisia deal, noting that EU funds for migration were going primarily towards international aid organisations like the UN refugee agency and the International Organization for Migration (IOM), as well as equipment and training of the Tunisian coast guard.

And she said Tunisia had also arrested some 750 smugglers in Sfax, a port city, amid a sharp decrease in the number of migrant boat embarkations towards Italy.

Winter weather and sea conditions may also be factor in the lower embarkations, she also acknowledged.

But for Amnesty International the two deals with Egypt and Tunisia will only further erode the EU's credibility abroad.

"Both governments are weaponising hate speech against migrants and refugees to pressure the EU for receiving more money," said Hussein Baoumi, an officer with Amnesty.

He said Tunisian authorities continue to round up and conduct mass arbitrary explosions of migrants, asylum seekers and refugees, to Libya and Algeria.

"These mass expulsions are still happening with the same pattern," he said, noting widespread racism against sub-Saharan Africans.

Site Section

  1. Migration

Related stories

  1. EU discusses plan to bolster Egypt amid Red Sea crisis
  2. EU seeks migrant deal with Egypt in January
EU seeks migrant deal with Egypt in January

The European Commission is hoping to reach a new agreement with Egypt in January as it steps up efforts to curtail irregular migration towards Europe.

Hungary digs in against EU over migrants and LGBTi rights

Hungary is ratcheting up its rhetoric against migrants and LGBTi rights amid an on-going standoff with the EU over frozen funds following an acrimonious debate in the European Parliament on stripping Budapest of its EU voting rights.

EU raises Cyprus NGO bombing with authorities during visit

The European Commission says it discussed with Cypriot authorities the 5 January bombing of an NGO fighting racism in Nicosia. "The bomb attack ... and the authorities' reluctance to even acknowledge it, are a wake-up call for Europe," said Kisa.

Latest News

  1. Amazon snubs EU hearing on warehouse work conditions
  2. Aid for Ukraine breaks records, but 7.4 percent cut for Africa
  3. EU proclaims new 'golden age' in relations with Egypt
  4. The week Germany woke up to the far-right AfD
  5. Where do Ukrainian refugees in EU go after 2025?
  6. EU peace plan ignores ceasefire, Israeli extremism
  7. EU discusses plan to bolster Egypt amid Red Sea crisis
  8. Russia may attack Baltic nations after Ukraine, says Lithuania

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic Food Systems Takeover at COP28
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersHow women and men are affected differently by climate policy
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersArtist Jessie Kleemann at Nordic pavilion during UN climate summit COP28
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP28: Gathering Nordic and global experts to put food and health on the agenda
  5. Friedrich Naumann FoundationPoems of Liberty – Call for Submission “Human Rights in Inhume War”: 250€ honorary fee for selected poems
  6. World BankWorld Bank report: How to create a future where the rewards of technology benefit all levels of society?

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsThis autumn Europalia arts festival is all about GEORGIA!
  2. UNOPSFostering health system resilience in fragile and conflict-affected countries
  3. European Citizen's InitiativeThe European Commission launches the ‘ImagineEU’ competition for secondary school students in the EU.
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region is stepping up its efforts to reduce food waste
  5. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  6. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us