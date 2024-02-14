Pylos shipwreck — Motives of Greek coastguard put in doubt

An independent Greek authority probing the deadly Pylos shipwreck is posing questions eight months later on whether the Greek coast guard had even been tasked to carry out a search and rescue.

"You take it for granted that the operation was a search and rescue operation," Andreas Pottakis, the Greek ombudsman, told MEPs in the civil liberties committee on Wednesday (14 February).

Student or retired? Then this plan is for you.

"One of the things that the Greek ombudsman is investigating is whether the Greek coast guard was actually undertaking a search and rescue operation or not," he added.

The comments follow accusations that a Greek patrol boat capsized the Adriana, killing over 600 people, in its attempt to tow the overcrowded fishing vessel towards Italy on 14 June 2023.

A rescue operation was only launched once people were in the water, with the Greeks denying any wrongdoing amid claims, since challenged, that the people onboard did not want to be helped.

But Pottakis' comment appears to suggest that there was a deliberate move by the Greek authorities to skirt their responsibilities, putting the lives of hundreds of people in peril.

The Greek patrol boat sent to the scene, prior to the sinking, had only 43 life jackets on hand. This comes despite being told on 13 June that at least 750 people were onboard, including two dead children, as well as sick babies.

The Greek coast guard would also later claim that the patrol boat's highly sophisticated cameras mounted on the mast of the ship were switched off.

And it follows a track record of similar towing antics by the Greek coast guard, accused of pulling rafts in the waters between the Greek islands and the Turkish coast.

No accountability

But it also comes amid increasing alarm over the snail's pace of a Greek naval court investigation into the role of the Greek coast guard, as well as the speed in which a separate criminal investigation into nine Egyptian survivors who now face life sentences over allegations of smuggling.

The naval court is still at the preliminary stages of its investigation, having waited until December to summon witnesses. And it took several months before the court requested the cell phones of coast guard officers on the patrol boat at the scene of the sinking.

Fears are also mounting that the naval court would drop its probe altogether should the nine Egyptians end up in jail, posing accountability questions over a Greek authority with a track record of abuse.

"If the nine Egyptians are found guilty, would the naval court then just simply close the case?," said Judith Sunderland of Human Rights Watch.

The hearing in the European Parliament on Wednesday was also the first time Pottakis had been summoned to address the issue in public, noting that the Greek parliament had never organised any such event on the Pylos shipwreck.

Sign up for EUobserver’s daily newsletter All the stories we publish, sent at 7.30 AM. By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

"The fact that I am continuing the investigation means that there are already findings," he also said, without specifying given the secrecy of the probe.

The European Commission says it is applying pressure to get the Greek judicial investigations finalised. But it too has run into problems.

Greek naval court snubs European Commission

Beate Gminder, the European Commission's acting director-general of internal affairs, says she was snubbed by the Greek naval court after a meeting request was denied.

And the EU's border guard agency, Frontex, has also come under fire for not having done enough to secure the safety for the hundreds that ended up dead.

A serious incident report on Pylos from Frontex's fundamental rights officer, disclosed by the Euractiv media outlet, highlighted the shortcomings.

It noted that the Warsaw-based agency should have been more proactive and issued a mayday alert. But it also faulted the Greeks, noting they "had failed to timely declare a search and rescue."

Emily O'Reilly, the European Ombudsman, is set to release her own inquiry into Frontex's handling of the Pylos shipwreck.

"Frontex does not operate in a vacuum and understanding the system in which it is embedded is vital to the how did this happen question," she said.

Her investigation is set to be published within 10 days.