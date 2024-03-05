Tuesday

Frontex defends not issuing Mayday alert on Pylos shipwreck

  • Up to 750 people are said to have been on the Adriana trawler, which sunk some 75km off southwestern Greece (Photo: Hellenic Coast Guard)

The EU's border agency Frontex has defended its position of not issuing an alert on an overcrowded fishing vessel that sank off the Greek coast last year, which claimed over 600 lives.

"The simple fact that it is crowded does not qualify it as a distress case," said Hans Leijtens, the agency's director on Tuesday (5 March), in the context of last June's Pylos shipwreck off the Greek coast.

The statement comes despite Frontex receiving earlier reports from Italy that 750 people without visible life jackets were on the Adriana trawler, including dead children.

Before it sank, the agency had made four separate offers to assist the Greek authorities by providing aerial surveillance but received no response.

And it had been on the scene twice, once by plane some two hours after Italy issued the first alert and then by drone after the ship had sunk. At the time, Frontex deemed there was an imminent threat to the boat.

Leijtens made the comments in response to a report, drafted by European Ombudsman Emily O'Reilly, on the agency's response to the Pylos disaster.

O'Reilly said the agency had followed the applicable rules and protocol.

But she also said Frontex was unable to carry out fundamental rights obligations, was too reliant on member states to act, had no internal guidelines to issue Mayday distress signals, and suggested it terminate operations in Greece.

Leijtens has since disputed the report, telling reporters in Brussels that Frontex is not a search-and-rescue agency.

"I understand the logic the ombudsman is following. I do not agree with her on a number of things," he said. "We are not the European search-and-rescue agency," he added.

He said the agency was not equipped to carry out rescues, noting that changes proposed by O'Reilly would require new legislation. "We're not equipped right now. Both in terms of legislation and in equipment," he said.

And he said there was no appetite among EU member states to make any changes to the agency's mandate, following a meeting among ministers earlier this week.

The agency is also unlikely to suspend operations in Greece, where it has deployed over 600 guards. Any such decision is contingent on the outcome of Greek probes into the Pylos tragedy, he said.

"I'm very impatient to be very frank with you, but I have to wait for them," he said.

But Greek authorities have been accused of dragging out the investigation. As of last month, the Greek naval court was still at the preliminary stages of its investigation.

The European Commission has also run into problems. It says it is applying pressure to get the Greek judicial investigations finalised. But its requests to meet the Greek naval court have also been declined.

