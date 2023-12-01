Ad
euobserver
With the new move, Germany follows many other EU countries, including Greece and Italy (Photo: Frontex)

Germany moves to criminalise NGO search-and-rescue missions

Migration
EU Political
by Danny Callaghan, Berlin,

Rescuing people from drowning in the Mediterranean and bringing them ashore could leave NGOs in Germany liable to criminal prosecution for "smuggling foreign nationals" into the EU — with concerns the offence would potentially be met with sentences of up to 10 years.

In an attempt to clamp down on trafficking, the

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MigrationEU Political

Author Bio

Danny Callaghan is a freelance journalist from Bristol, based in Berlin. He covers migration, climate and public health policy.

Related articles

EU states need to step up rescues, says EU commissioner
EU commission praises autocrat Tunisia for sea rescues
Italy demands people rescued at sea go to Tunisia, say NGOs
Italy's criminalisation of migrant rescue: the luventa case
With the new move, Germany follows many other EU countries, including Greece and Italy (Photo: Frontex)

Tags

MigrationEU Political

Author Bio

Danny Callaghan is a freelance journalist from Bristol, based in Berlin. He covers migration, climate and public health policy.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections