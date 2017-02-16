Ad
Frontex says Switzerland is turning into a transit country for irregular migrants (Photo: Thomas Woodtli)

Migrants head to Switzerland amid Austria border crackdown

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Switzerland is turning into a transit country for migrants heading north as EU states impose internal border checks to stem their flows, according to Frontex, the EU border and coast guard agency.

African migrants arriving in Italy from Libya are avoiding Austria and are instead entering Switzerland in the hope of reaching northern EU states, Frontex said in a report on Wednesday (15 F...

