Asylum seekers headed for the UK are stranded in the Jungle (Photo: Eszter Zalan)

Stranded in Calais, thousands make 'Jungle' their home

by Eszter Zalan, CALAIS,

As darkness falls, the “Jungle” livens up.

After dinner, migrants and refugees in the camp near the northern French town of Calais, gather in groups and linger around the barbed wired fence separating them from trucks headed to the UK, looking for an opportunity to get on.

Meanwhile, dozens of French gendarmerie descend on the street at the camp’s entry in riot gear, trying to intimidate and stop them.

“This is the routine every evening,” said an aid worker on a recent v...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

