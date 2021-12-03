Belgian impasse leaves asylum seekers on snowy streets

A group of young mainly Afghan men huddle together underneath a makeshift shelter in front of the Petit-Château asylum reception centre in Brussels.
Among them is 28-year old Abdulwahab, who says he's been sleeping on the pavement for the past two weeks.
He fled Afghanistan three months ago, he said, leaving behind four children and a wife in the hope of bringing his family to Belgium.
"It was a good decision," he says, on the morning of Thursday (2 December).
The fi...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
