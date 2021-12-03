Belgian impasse leaves asylum seekers on snowy streets

A group of young mainly Afghan men huddle together underneath a makeshift shelter in front of the Petit-Château asylum reception centre in Brussels.

Among them is 28-year old Abdulwahab, who says he's been sleeping on the pavement for the past two weeks.

He fled Afghanistan three months ago, he said, leaving behind four children and a wife in the hope of bringing his family to Belgium.

"It was a good decision," he says, on the morning of Thursday (2 December).

The fi...