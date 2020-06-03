New Greek rules stigmatise NGOs working with migrants

The Greek government is targeting NGOs working with migrants as part of a politicised effort to curtail asylum.
New ministerial rules introduced earlier this year and inserted into a wider migration law in May only apply to civil society groups that deal with refugees and asylum.
Athens says the rules are needed for greater transparency and accountability but NGOs argue they also discriminate and are almost impossible to implement for smaller grassroots organisations.
Drafte...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
