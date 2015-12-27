Unwanted exodus

Europe used to take pride in inspiring the masses by its values, liberal democracy, freedom and solidarity.
In 2012, it was awarded the Nobel peace prize for having built a peaceful political structure through consensus in a war-ravaged continent, tolerant societies and being the biggest contributor to development aid to less fortunate spots in the world.
Yet since hundreds of thousands risked their lives to reach Europe's shores fleeing war, persecution, or looking for a better...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.