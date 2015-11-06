Valletta leak backs legal migration and returns

Africa and EU leaders are set to sign off a plan next week that includes short-term measures on legal migration and returns.
The latest draft summit conclusions, dated Friday (6 November) and seen by this website, include policies around development, legal migration, asylum, migrant smuggling, and readmission.
The final conclusions will be issued following a summit next week in Malta’s capital city Valletta.
Some 90 delegations are attending the two-day meeting, including o...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
