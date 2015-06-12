Macedonia PM tries to weather storm

Nikola Gruevski, Macedonia’s 44-year old PM, portrays himself as the man who fixed his country.

He brought in foreign capital, got along with the Albanian minority, and the European Commission has long-backed the opening of accession talks.

But he’s also responsible for creating a crisis which puts everything at risk.

Twelve hours of talks with opposition leaders and EU officials ended in Brussels on Wednesday (10 June) with no deal.

The commission is so annoyed it...