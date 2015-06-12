Ad
EU and US-brokered talks in Brussels broke off with no deal

Macedonia PM tries to weather storm

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Nikola Gruevski, Macedonia’s 44-year old PM, portrays himself as the man who fixed his country.

He brought in foreign capital, got along with the Albanian minority, and the European Commission has long-backed the opening of accession talks.

But he’s also responsible for creating a crisis which puts everything at risk.

Twelve hours of talks with opposition leaders and EU officials ended in Brussels on Wednesday (10 June) with no deal.

The commission is so annoyed it...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

