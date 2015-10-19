Ad
euobserver
Hungary has erected a fence along its Serbian border, and now along its Croatian frontier, protecting "christian Europe" (Photo: Freedom House)

Balkan bottleneck after Slovenia puts cap on migrants

Migration
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Thousands of refugees and migrants have been stranded in Croatia and Serbia as Slovenia limits the number it can accept daily after Hungary sealed off its border with Croatia early Saturday.

Slovenia accepted 2,100 people on Sunday (18 October), the Slovenian news agency reported, and did not accept a second train from Croatia carrying some 2,000 people.

Ljubljana announced the day before that it would only allow in 2,500 people daily, even though Croatia had asked it to accept 5,...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Hungary to seal border with Croatia
EU Commission concerned by Hungary's migration laws
Croatia-Serbia border tensions escalate
Hungary has erected a fence along its Serbian border, and now along its Croatian frontier, protecting "christian Europe" (Photo: Freedom House)

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections