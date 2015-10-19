Balkan bottleneck after Slovenia puts cap on migrants

Thousands of refugees and migrants have been stranded in Croatia and Serbia as Slovenia limits the number it can accept daily after Hungary sealed off its border with Croatia early Saturday.

Slovenia accepted 2,100 people on Sunday (18 October), the Slovenian news agency reported, and did not accept a second train from Croatia carrying some 2,000 people.

Ljubljana announced the day before that it would only allow in 2,500 people daily, even though Croatia had asked it to accept 5,...