euobserver
The view from Vienna's St. Stephen's cathedral. Results from the two small central European nations will be illustrative of the direction in which central European politics is headed today. (Photo: Bob Usher)

Can the centre hold in central Europe?

by Dalibor Rohac, WASHINGTON,

The coming two weekends will bring elections in Austria and the Czech Republic. \n \nThe stakes are considerably lower than in the Dutch, French, and German elections that seemed decisive for the survival of the European project itself. \n \nYet, the results from the two small central European nations will be illustrative of the direction in which central European politics is headed today. In all likelihood, the centre will hold. Yet, it will be a different centre from the one many have taken...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.

euobserver

