Catalonia, Austria, and Brexit on EU agenda This Week

Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont will have to decide whether to unilaterally declare independence from Spain by 6PM on Tuesday (10 October), when he is due to address the Spanish region's devolved parliament.

Spanish prime minister Mariano Rajoy has said that even if he does, it would have no meaning because last week's referendum on the issue was illegal.

But Rajoy warned that such a step could prompt a suspension of Catalonia's self-rule.

