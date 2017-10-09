Ad
euobserver
Rajoy said that a Catalan independence declaration would have no meaning (Photo: Jordi Boixareu/ZUMA Wire/dpa)

Catalonia, Austria, and Brexit on EU agenda This Week

Agenda
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont will have to decide whether to unilaterally declare independence from Spain by 6PM on Tuesday (10 October), when he is due to address the Spanish region's devolved parliament.

Spanish prime minister Mariano Rajoy has said that even if he does, it would have no meaning because last week's referendum on the issue was illegal.

But Rajoy warned that such a step could prompt a suspension of Catalonia's self-rule.

Leading Spanish firms and Puigdem...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Sebastian Kurz - Austria's young master of reinvention?
Key UK ministers emphasise 'bright side' of Brexit
Catalan leaders ponder risks of independence
Rajoy said that a Catalan independence declaration would have no meaning (Photo: Jordi Boixareu/ZUMA Wire/dpa)

Tags

Agenda

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections