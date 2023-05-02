Ad
euobserver
Lithuania has erected 550km of fences along its shared land border with Belarus (Photo: State Border Guard Service, Lithuania)

EU: Lithuania can't use untrained volunteer border guards

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Lithuania's border guards must be trained professionals, the European Commission has warned, after the government in Vilnius amended its laws to allow armed volunteers to patrol alongside it national guards.

"It is very premature to go into the details before we have seen and assessed thoroughly the legislation," said a European Commission spokesperson.

But she also said EU border rules in the Schengen Borders Code [article 16...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

