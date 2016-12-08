EU says Greece fit to take back migrants

Migrants stuck in Greece will have until early next year to make their way to another EU state without fear of being returned.
The European Commission on Wednesday (8 December) said it wants member states to start transferring people back to Greece as of mid-March under so-called Dublin rules.
EU migration commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos said that “transfers should not be applied retroactively," however.
The commission announcement comes despite the fact that the European...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
