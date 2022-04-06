Using migrants to do Greece's dirty work

Back in 2008, when I wrote a 121-page report documenting that Greek border authorities were violently pushing back migrants and asylum seekers at its borders with Turkey, I thought such revelations would shock the Greek public and people throughout the European Union, and that such abuses would quickly come to an end.\n \nFourteen years later, the brutality has not abated, and has taken a turn that demonst...
Bill Frelick is the Washington-based director of Human Rights Watch’s refugee programme.
