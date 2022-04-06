Ad
Migrants arriving on the Greek shore in 2020 and being met by Greek police (Photo: Aegean Boat Report)

Using migrants to do Greece's dirty work

Migration
Opinion
by Bill Frelick, Washington DC,

Back in 2008, when I wrote a 121-page report documenting that Greek border authorities were violently pushing back migrants and asylum seekers at its borders with Turkey, I thought such revelations would shock the Greek public and people throughout the European Union, and that such abuses would quickly come to an end.\n \nFourteen years later, the brutality has not abated, and has taken a turn that demonst...

Author Bio

Bill Frelick is the Washington-based director of Human Rights Watch’s refugee programme.

