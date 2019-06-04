Ad
EU guilty of Libya migrant 'tragedy', ICC lawsuit says

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU states' efforts to "deter" migrants from Libya have helped kill more than 14,000 people and exposed 40,000 others to "crimes against humanity", according to a lawsuit filed at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague.

"'Deterrent effect' - what does it mean? It means [to] sacrifice the lives of some, in this case of many, to change the behaviour of others, to discourage others from doing the same thing," Omar Shatz, one of the co-authors of the lawsuit, told The Guardian,...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

