Merkel, Orban and the not quite closed Balkan route

The European Council is holding a summit this week (22-23 June) to discuss, amongst other things, the EU's migration policy.
It will be the first summit after the European Commission decided to initiate infringement procedures against Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic, for their refusal to meet their obligations under the September 2015 refugee relocation scheme.
The commission’s decision, however legally correct, is nevertheless politically tone-deaf for two reasons.
