EU plans tougher asylum rules

The European Commission plans to toughen asylum rules to deter claimants from travelling from one EU country to another.
The EU executive on Wednesday (13 July) proposed a set of new rules that would harmonise asylum procedures in the bloc in order to deal with the over 1.3 million asylum seekers who arrived to the continent in the last year.
"We set clear obligations and duties for asylum seekers to prevent secondary movements and abuse of procedures," the commissioner for migrat...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.