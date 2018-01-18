Ad
euobserver
EU policy of getting Libyan coastguard to return people rescued at sea is hypocritical, says Human Rights Watch (Photo: Stefanie Eisenschenk)

EU 'hypocrisy' condemns people to Libya

Migration
Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU is condemning people to "nightmarish conditions" in Libya by training its coastguard to prevent them from fleeing towards Europe, according to Human Rights Watch.

Kenneth Roth, the NGO's executive director, said at a press conference in Paris on Thursday (18 January) that the EU policy is an exercise in hypocrisy.

He said the EU would not itself forcibly send people back to Libya but instead uses the Libyan coastguard to do the dirty work.

"It is time for this hypocri...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MigrationRule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Hungary to tax NGOs that 'help' migration
Poland becomes first in EU history to face sanctions
UN criticises EU policy in Libya as 'inhuman'
EU policy of getting Libyan coastguard to return people rescued at sea is hypocritical, says Human Rights Watch (Photo: Stefanie Eisenschenk)

Tags

MigrationRule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections