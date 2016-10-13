EU states to undergo border stress tests

Finland, Germany, and Slovenia will undergo border checks before similar stress tests are carried out for all EU states by the new European Border and Coast Agency.
"Six member states volunteered and we've selected three of those," the agency's chief Farbrice Leggeri told MEPs in the civil liberties committee on Wednesday (12 October).
The Warsaw-based agency launched last week with plans to have a rapid response pool of 1,500 border guards at its disposal before the end of the ye...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
