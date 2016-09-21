Ad
euobserver
Border checks at the first stop in Sweden on the train from Denmark (Photo: News Øresund - Johan Wessman)

MEPs urge Sweden to end border checks

Migration
Rule of Law
Nordics
by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

Five MEPs from the European parliament’s civil liberties committee (Libe), who visited Sweden on Tuesday and Wednesday (20-21 September), urged it to end checks on the border with Denmark as soon as possible.

The head of the delegation, Portuguese Socialist Ana Gomes, said border checks were an exception to EU rules and must be a temporary solution.

”Controls were introduced to give people a sense of safety,” she told journalists in Malmo [a Swedish city], ”but the situation is n...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MigrationRule of LawNordics

Related articles

Swedish crackdown targets migrant families
Danish-Swedish border checks cause stress, delays
Border checks at the first stop in Sweden on the train from Denmark (Photo: News Øresund - Johan Wessman)

Tags

MigrationRule of LawNordics
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections