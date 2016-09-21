MEPs urge Sweden to end border checks

Five MEPs from the European parliament’s civil liberties committee (Libe), who visited Sweden on Tuesday and Wednesday (20-21 September), urged it to end checks on the border with Denmark as soon as possible.

The head of the delegation, Portuguese Socialist Ana Gomes, said border checks were an exception to EU rules and must be a temporary solution.

”Controls were introduced to give people a sense of safety,” she told journalists in Malmo [a Swedish city], ”but the situation is n...