Best to keep Frontex in Greece, new rights officer suggests

A new officer overseeing rights at the EU's border agency Frontex has suggested it remains in Greece, despite allegations of pushbacks.
"I think the enjoyment of fundamental rights are not necessarily best served by pulling out on behalf of Frontex but by constructively engaging," Jonas Grimheden told MEPs on Thursday (3 June).
Grimheden is Frontex's new fundamental rights officer, a post he started on 1 June after spending 12 years at the Vienna-based Fundamental Rights Agency. <...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
