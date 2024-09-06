Ad
Frontex officers along Finland's 1,340km border with Russia (Photo: Frontex)

Frontex 'dangerously' overstretched despite billion euro budget

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU's border agency Frontex wants more funds to expand its operational footprint abroad, purchase drones, surveillance equipment, planes and helicopters.

With an annual budget of just under €1bn, Frontex is already the most-funded EU agency in history. Last month, it launched tenders totalling around €400m for drones and surveillance equipment.

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

