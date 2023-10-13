Exiled Saudi dissident in Bulgaria ensnared in asylum legal limbo

A recent decision on a detained Saudi dissident by Bulgaria's supreme administrative court has cast a long shadow over the legal system for people seeking asylum there.
Last month, the court tossed out a lower-court ruling, following a series of procedural cock-ups that risk sending 30-year old dissident Abdulrahman al-Khalidi back to Saudi Arabia — where rights defenders say ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
