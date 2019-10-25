Ad
euobserver
Germany's far-right nationalist party is set for election gains in an east German state (Photo: Reuters)

Far right to double support in east German election

Migration
EU Political
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The far-right Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) party is expected to make election gains in the east German state of Thuringia, amid a recent poll showing one in four in the country held antisemitic beliefs.

The AfD is a nationalist and anti-immigrant party whose leadership has called for a "180-degree U-turn" on Germany's Nazi past.

Among its members is AfD firebrand Björn Höcke, who is set to double party support in a vote on Sunday (27 October) that will shape a new local parl...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MigrationEU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Far-right AfD scores big in east German elections
Germany's far-right nationalist party is set for election gains in an east German state (Photo: Reuters)

Tags

MigrationEU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections