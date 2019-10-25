Far right to double support in east German election

The far-right Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) party is expected to make election gains in the east German state of Thuringia, amid a recent poll showing one in four in the country held antisemitic beliefs.
The AfD is a nationalist and anti-immigrant party whose leadership has called for a "180-degree U-turn" on Germany's Nazi past.
Among its members is AfD firebrand Björn Höcke, who is set to double party support in a vote on Sunday (27 October) that will shape a new local parl...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
