Far right to double support in east German election

The far-right Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) party is expected to make election gains in the east German state of Thuringia, amid a recent poll showing one in four in the country held antisemitic beliefs.

The AfD is a nationalist and anti-immigrant party whose leadership has called for a "180-degree U-turn" on Germany's Nazi past.

Among its members is AfD firebrand Björn Höcke, who is set to double party support in a vote on Sunday (27 October) that will shape a new local parl...