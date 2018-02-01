Frontex naval operation to look for 'foreign fighters'

The EU border and coast guard agency Frontex is stepping up intelligence gathering of migrants plucked from the sea following the launch of a new Central Mediterranean naval operation.

On Thursday (1 February), it launched its Themis mission, geared towards cracking down on alleged terrorist suspects and criminals. Vessels will still perform search and rescue, when required.

But its redoubled security-centric mandate marks a departure from previous Frontex naval operations, and e...