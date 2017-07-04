EU has 'no silver bullet' for Italy on migrants

The European Commission said €35 million in additional funds and EU refugee resettlements from Africa could help Italy cope with irregular migration.

It also said Italy should expel more economic migrants, while lamenting that other EU states had failed to show solidarity.

Frans Timmermans, the Commission’s second in command, unveiled its response to Italy’s recent cry for help in Strasbourg on Tuesday (4 July).

He said EU interior ministers would discuss the measures at ...